NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Board approves LBUSD Superintendent’s 062521

Board approves LBUSD Superintendent’s extended, increased employment agreement

Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education approved an amended employment contract for the superintendent of schools during a meeting this week.

Board members voted 4-1 on Thursday (June 24), with member Dee Perry dissenting, in support of the increased and extended agreement with LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria.

The amendment establishes a four-year contract, commencing July 1, with a minimal salary of $322,149.

On June 8, the board approved a negotiated agreement with the Classified School Employees Association and a salary proposal for unrepresented and management employees which included a 4 percent salary increase. Since the June 8 meeting, the district has also entered into agreements with LaBUFA and a salary proposal for a 4 percent salary increase, which was also presented.

In accordance with the current employment agreement, the superintendent shall receive any increases given to the administrative unit based on the results of negotiations. Any such upward adjustment shall be in the form of a mutually agreed upon written amendment and shall become a part of the employment agreement.

In an effort to maintain equity with other certificated and administrative personnel, the superintendent shall also receive a salary increase each year of this agreement, based on the average or median percentage increase given on the administrative salary schedule for a step and column raise, or as a result of negotiations, explained Board President Carol Normandin.

Normandin explained that the contract continues to provide for a monthly allowance of $250 for expenses, health, and welfare benefits and other fringe benefits provided to all other certificated management employees, 25 days of annual vacation, and 12 annual sick leave days, as provided in the education code.

The term of the agreement shall be extended to June 30, 2025.

Board approves Jason Viloria

Submitted photo

LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria

Perry explained her no vote was in opposition to the four-year extension.

The superintendent has done an amazing job keeping the schools safe and he has amazing potential, Perry said, but there’s room for improvement. 

Other districts have board policies that require the superintendent to be visible and accessible to community members, working with them to further the district’s goals, and to build a strong, positive community attitude toward the school system, Perry said. There are not many people who have that positive attitude, she said. 

As Perry started to talk about families leaving the district and describing part of what she thinks the superintendent should do in his role, Normandin stopped her with a reminder that the discussion was about the contract only. 

The board discusses the employee as a person and their performance during closed session only, Normandin said. The position and contract are the only topics of discussion during an open, public session. It could be a potential violation to discuss the superintendent as a person, she explained.

Superintendents, in general, should build a strong public attitude toward the school system, Perry stated. At this time, she could not support a four-year extension, she said.

For most of the years that she’s served, the four-year contract was standard, said board member Jan Vickers.

Other board members supported the extension as a way to build longevity and stability in LBUSD management. 

They want to see growth year over year, said Board Clerk Kelly Osborne, especially in light of COVID.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.