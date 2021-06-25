NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Guest Column

The awesome power of laughter 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Antibiotics and insulin aside, laughter is undeniably the best medicine.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Are you in need of a good laugh? Few things are more beneficial to a person’s overall well-being than laughter. In fact, the benefits of laughter extend to better mental health and can be an indicator of better physical health as well.

If you need any more reason other than enjoyment to invite a few friends over and spend the afternoon telling jokes, watching funny YouTube videos, and swapping hilarious stories, consider these benefits of laughter.

Laughter boosts your immune system: First, laughter boosts your immune system. Negative stress can cause your body to release chemicals that weaken your immune system, making you more likely to contract a disease.

Laughter, though, reduces negative stress and, in turn, prevents those chemicals from being released.

Laughter also promotes the release of T-cells, which are specialized immune system cells that fight off sickness. Next flu season, you may want to consider laughing as much as you can.

Laughter promotes good heart health: Laughter has been shown to both lower blood pressure and improve blood flow, both of which lead to better cardiovascular health and reduce your chances of suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Laughter creates bonds: If two people are laughing together, they will feel more emotionally connected.

This makes laughter a great tool if you are going on a date or trying to make friends with a co-worker.

Laughing is good for you

If you can get them laughing and laugh yourself as well, the two of you will feel more connected to one another, and you will both leave the experience feeling more positive about the other person.

Laughter burns calories: While you may not want to skip your workout routine in favor of watching stand-up comedy, it’s still true that laughter does burn calories and can promote weight loss.

According to a study by the International Journal of Obesity, laughing for 15 minutes can burn 10-40 calories by raising your heart rate.

Laughter is a great energy boost: When you laugh, your body increases its oxygen intake and releases endorphins.

Among many other positive effects, these two things can provide you with a quick, refreshing boost of energy.

Laughter reduces stress: The endorphins that laughter releases not only provide you with an energy boost, they also are a powerful way to reduce stress.

Endorphins work to reduce stress by counteracting the output of the stress-causing hormone cortisol and providing you with a sense of euphoria.

In fact, the effects of endorphins in the body have been compared to the effects of drugs such as morphine and codeine, except without any danger of addiction or dependence.

So with the intention of having you laugh right now, let me share a recent couple of jokes that my seven-year-old nephew told me.

Why don’t koalas count as bears? They don’t have the right koalafications. 

What time does a duck wake up? The quack of down.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

