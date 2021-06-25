NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

The life cycle of stars

Photo by Scott Brashier

According to the BBC, the Sun is currently a main sequence star and will remain so for another 4-5 billion years. It will then expand and cool to become a red giant, after which it will shrink and heat up again to become a white dwarf. The white dwarf star will run out of nuclear fuel and slowly cool down over many billions of years.

 

