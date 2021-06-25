NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Rotary Club announces community service grants 062521

Rotary Club announces community service grants and local scholarships

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce its Community Service Grants and local scholarships for 2021. Despite canceled fundraising events due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Club was able to draw on past event revenues from its Grapes for Grads and Classic Car Shows to continue its yearly tradition, since 1931, of serving the community and recognizing outstanding students.

Community Service Grants totaling $13,500 were awarded to the following organizations: the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors (Susi Q), the Laguna Food Pantry, the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, No Square Theater, and Laguna Beach High School.

Students benefit from grants

Local high school students were awarded a total of $14,000 for scholarships in various categories. They included: Shelby Thomas (Harry Bithell Service Above Self Award), Grace Wilson (Youth Services Award), Matthew Berk (Grapes for Grads Business Award), Michael Pinto (Grapes for Grads Business Award), Grace Gilles (Grapes for Grads STEM Award), Eliyah Dawson (Grapes for Grads STEM Award), and Audrey Sutton (Grapes for Grads STEM Award). Additionally, the Rotary Club honored Students of the Month in various subjects during the school year with scholarships of $500 each.

Michael Pinto, Rotary Club scholarship recipient, Grapes for Grads Business Award

Grace Gilles, Rotary Club scholarship recipient, Grapes for Grads STEM Award

Outstanding students from the Laguna Beach College of Art and Design were awarded a total of $8,000 in scholarships. They included: Spencer Wilson, Clair Foxworth, Aridithi Arunganapathy, Gabrielle Angeles, and Clarris Majia.

With the recent easing of COVID restrictions, the Rotary Club is looking forward to resuming its major fundraising events. Watch for the Classic Car Show coming late this September in the City lot across from the Festival of Arts. The Grapes for Grads will follow next spring at the Festivals of Arts venue. Watch for further details on both events!

 

