 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

14th Annual Fête de la Musique filled streets 062521

14th Annual Fête de la Musique filled streets with returning favorites, new additions

The 2021 Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique (Music Day) on Saturday, June 21 brought live music back to the streets of Laguna after a long absence due to COVID-19.

As in previous years, the hub of activity was on the Main Beach Cobblestones, where the Laguna Community Jazz Band got the music started at 11 a.m., with 15 musicians and vocalist Lisa Morrice performing right up to the Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony was highlighted by a powerful rendition of the U.S. National Anthem by Laguna Tenor Rick Weber. 

14th Annual Rick and Harry

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber with Laguna Beach Sister Cities member Harry Huggins

At 1:15 p.m., the six-member Agave Brothers band started up, featuring two vocalists. Then at 3 p.m., JJ and the Habibis, the Laguna Beach belly dancers, put on a lively and colorful show with nine dancers. At 3:20 p.m., the CoverUps, a six-piece local band, started up their show featuring rock covers from the 80s. They entertained the growing crowd until 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, out on the streets, there were performers at 33 locations (including two in the HIP District), performing from 1:30-4 p.m., while performances at five locations along the Forest Avenue Promenade ended at 3:30 p.m.

14th Annual Gabe and Angie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Gabe & Angie roused the crowd near Greeter’s Corner

Perhaps the most visible performers were Gabe & Angie, who sang alongside the Greeter’s Corner Restaurant at Main Beach. They came here from Mentone, a city near San Bernardino that was named for Menton, Laguna Beach’s sister city in France.

A short distance up Forest Avenue, Laguna Tenor Rick Weber once again enthralled audiences with his opera songs. At the upper end of the Promenade, long-time Fête performers Lenelle Hamil and April Walsh performed at Moulin Bistro and 2bella Boutique, respectively. Just across the street, the Tuvalu corner was once again occupied by the six-member Bluegrass Country Band, each playing an instrument, with several of them singing without amplification. They are always a hit at that location.

At Dawson Cole Fine Art, a short distance up Glenneyre from the Tuvalu corner, accordionist Barbara Hawthorne welcomed people at the entrance, and Sheryl Lynne Smith sang opera in the Sculpture Garden, the first time the Fête has had performers there in many years.

14th Annual Lenelle Hamill

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Longtime Fete performer Lenelle Hamill sang and strummed at Moulin Bistro

Further up Forest Avenue, Jaszy Lady sang jazz and R&B standards at Landmark Plaza. At the Peppertree parking lot (Forest and Ocean avenues), Los de Alla, a six-member band specializing in Argentinian folk music, played to enthusiastic passersby.

Just up Forest, Christi and Calvin Hardy provided a colorful backdrop to their singing voices, bringing along three-member group The Pancakes to help out, along with Sherman Fowler.

At the Nuance Home + Lifestyle Boutique, Sandro & Tamara Eristavi performed songs in several languages. Just across the street in the small pocket park owned by the Presbyterian Church, longtime Fête performer Gary Shapiro played guitar, while 20-year-old Emily Tinsley sang melodically.

14th Annual Joe Baldino

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Guitarist Joe Baldino in front of Miche Art Jewelry

Across the street from where Forest Avenue ends, in the Water District Garden, the five-member South Laguna Garden Band sounded better than ever. For those attending this year’s Fête, the highlight may have been seeing so many people enjoying live music on the streets of Laguna once again.

“We are so proud of our collaborations with our local partners, the city, and the county in a year like no other. And we are especially grateful for the volunteers and Fête committee for their devotion and passion to continue to bring joy to the streets of Laguna Beach,” said Karyn Philippsen, founding president of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association. “We look forward to celebrating our 15th anniversary honoring our relationship with our first sister city, Menton, France. See you next year at the Fête de la Musique on June 18, 2022.”

The Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique is grateful for the continued collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach, and Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

