 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Stay on the lookout for entangled whale 062521

Stay on the lookout for entangled whale spotted off Laguna Beach on Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 23, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) received a report of an entangled whale off Laguna Beach at around 11 a.m. By about 3:30 p.m., the response team was with the whale and spent the next three plus hours attempting to attach the telemetry buoy, but because the whale was evasive and because the ocean was rough, they were not easily able to run up quickly on the whale while it was at the surface. 

The telemetry buoy was attached two times and both times the whale went directly beneath the boat and pulled the line straight down which didn’t allow for attaching the buoy for tracking the whale. Therefore, they still need boaters to keep an eye out since it was not possible to attach this tracking device on the whale.

NOAA is hoping there will be another opportunity for the response team to attempt a rescue, so they are asking folks to please keep a lookout for this whale again over the next few days. The rescue team left the whale just before 7 p.m. outside the Newport Harbor about one mile offshore. It was moving more easterly or down the coast, but overall the movement was pretty erratic so it is hard to say where it might be today.

Laura Jean Kasa from Saving Ocean Wildlife says, “Thank you everyone who is helping to get the word out on this entangled whale first spotted off the Channel Islands Sunday. We have been getting reports of sightings over the past couple days which is giving the rescue teams a chance to try to save it!” 

If you see this whale, please call the NOAA Entanglement Hotline at (877) SOS-WHALE.

For more information about Saving Ocean Wildlife, go to www.savingoceanwildlife.org.

 

