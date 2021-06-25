NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

All are invited to a Community Town Hall on Wednesday, July 7 with former U.S. Representative, Congressman Harley Rouda, hosted by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC). Congressman Rouda, who served until January 2021, has announced he is running to reclaim his seat in the 2022 election.

The hybrid – in person and on Zoom – Town Hall will be held at Number Three Restaurant, 320 N Coast Hwy, with social time at 6:30 p.m., and the Congressman’s remarks and Q & A at 7 p.m.

Seating is outdoors; there will be a cash bar and light refreshments will be provided. 

“We invite the community to come and meet or become reacquainted with Harley,” said LBDC President Gwen McNallan. “He will discuss some of the ‘wins’ he made on behalf of the district during his first term as well as his plans for the future. It’s a chance for folks to provide feedback about their concerns, as well.” 

Congressman Rouda served two years and was active in providing pandemic and other assistance to Orange County residents in District 48. A businessman and attorney, he is described as a moderate Democrat, with a philosophy of putting constituents and country first before partisanship. In the 2020 election, he garnered support from numerous unions and diverse communities. He lives in Laguna Beach with his wife, Kaira, and their four children.

Everyone is invited to register before the event and bring friends and family. 

Register for in-person attendance by clicking here

For Zoom attendance, click here.

 

