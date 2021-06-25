NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Laguna Beach Books honored 062521

Laguna Beach Books honored for Small Business Spotlight

Laguna Beach Books has been selected as part of the Small Business Spotlight for Assembly District 74. This Laguna Beach-based small business was founded in 2006 and is one of the last remaining independent bookstores in Orange County.

“I am honored to recognize Laguna Beach Books as part of our Small Business Spotlight,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach). “Celebrating 15 years this fall, Laguna Beach Books is a beloved community institution known for their superb selection of books for adults and children, exciting author events and readings, and friendly, knowledgeable staff.” 

Laguna Beach group NEW

Laguna Beach Books store owner Jane Hanauer receives Small Business Spotlight recognition

On June 19, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris was joined by Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, and Ambassador Chairman of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Annette Malinowsky to present a resolution in recognition of Laguna Beach Books.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris represents California’s 74th District including Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Woods, and parts of Irvine and Huntington Beach. She is the Chair of the Accountability and Administrative Review Committee and a member of Banking and Finance Committee; Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy Committee; Revenue & Taxation Committee; and Veterans Committee. 

After working her way through Yale University, where she double majored in Economics and English, Cottie had a successful 20-year career in finance and technology. She helped to build businesses and led teams at Fortune 500 corporations, small companies, and start-ups. 

Cottie lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Colin, their two sons, Dylan and Hayden, and their rescue dog, Flounder. Follow the Assemblywoman on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AsmCottie or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AssemblywomanCPN.

 

