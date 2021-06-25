NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 062521

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Blessing of the Artists, Laguna style

By Susan Heiligman

Finding the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach with the help of the charming pastor of the Neighborhood Congregational Church next door – after initially mistaking the church as the venue – I entered the light-infused hall. The twilight hour cast a spotlight on the stage. It was set simply with a communal table, an earthy flower arrangement in a wooden bucket flanked with lit candles – all anchored by a backdrop hailing the message “Beloved Be Love.” The room filled with friends long absent from one another during the pandemic, and the light of the golden hour poured into the hall, showering rays of luscious warmth and energy that sparkled like diamonds. Radiant smiles and big bear hugs throughout the room acted as a coat of curative salve. The mood was catching, and I felt present in the moment of the Blessing of the Artists as only Laguna could do. 

I went as a sort of outsider, an outlier living on the edge of the art scene of Laguna. I am a travel writer and my involvement in the Laguna-based Third Street Writers offered an invitation that found me there. To be welcomed by this world-famous art community was a bucket list dream and I was thrilled to be a part of the evening’s ceremony. 

The program brought a number of Laguna faith leaders, musicians, and artists to the podium, each carrying a message full of gratitude and high hopes moving forward. 

Reflecting on what it is about Laguna that makes the city so special for artists, there was a generosity in their words about sharing ideas and supporting one another’s work. A sense of redemption – prevailing during the ills of the past year’s pandemic – hung in the air. The steadfast artists, many wearing their crafted jewelry, watches, and kimonos, envisioned better times, a better world, and gave thanks for this city that embraces art.

Explaining the roots of the blessing, fellowship leaders spoke of the ritual as biblical for seafaring cities (apropos to Laguna) where local fishermen and citizenry, led by their priests, parade from the church to the sea as a way to ask for a safe and bountiful season. Soon Laguna artists will begin their season of festivals and gallery showings. With a unity in their stories, prayers, and devotionals, the faithful and the artists spoke of their inspiration to create art with simply a canvas, a piece of metal or clay, or even a blank page of paper by their hands, their hearts, and minds ready to offer the world beauty. It was clear these dream chasers have the heart and soul to give us a chance for a better world the way art can do. 

As the program ended and music cried out with a glorious note, the sun that had sparkled in the hall earlier grew dim but without doubt, light was restored. A hush came over the room. The words and song left the group anointed, blessed. I could be in the fold now, no longer an outlier. I could belong to the community of the beloved Laguna artists. Be love, blessed Laguna. 

An Orange County transplant, Susan Heiligman is a travel writer chasing the next adventure, near and far.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

