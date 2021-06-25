NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits 062521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 25, 2021

Swell times in Southern California

Dennis 5Yet another strong Southern Hemisphere swell is in the water with overhead sets pouring through, with solid 8-foot sets at Lower Trestle, and Second Reef sets at Brooks Street lighting up the spot. Newport’s Wedge has some sets approaching 12-15 ft and Malibu is reporting solid 6- to 8-foot sets off the point. 

Ever since April we’ve been blessed with a strong push from the other side of the Equator almost on a weekly basis. Storms down there this season are moving in a more ENE track allowing these big swells to reach the Pacific West Coast as the swell window is much wider – so instead of these waves hitting only South America and lower Mexico when the lows move straight east, this season’s forward movement is more ENE, thus flinging swells right at us. 

The long high-pressure ridge in the Equatorial region is weaker this year so these lows can penetrate this ever-present ridge to some degree. Let’s hope this pattern continues through the summer, as for the last several summers significant swell action from Down Under has been minimal. 1981 and 1996 were our most consistent years for major swell action from down there.

The unthinkable is set to happen this coming weekend up in the Pacific Northwest as an all-time-record-shattering heat wave is going to blanket that region. Portland, Oregon, will see temps up to 112 which will be hotter than Phoenix. The all-time record high in Portland was 107 in July of 1965 and August of 1981, so this weekend will eclipse that record by at least five degrees! Locally, on June 24, 1990, a record heat wave over the Southwest including much of California saw the high temp reach 112 in downtown L.A., breaking the record of 110 set on September 1, 1955, and September 5, 1988. The 101 here in Laguna on June 24, 1990, tied a record for June set in 1979 and 1981. Palm Springs reached 122 as did Phoenix, Arizona. Flagstaff, Arizona, at 7,000 ft elevation, hit 96 and Big Bear hit 95, all new record highs.

The first stream of tropical moisture from the south moved over Southern California on Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms in various locations. The parched Desert Southwest got in on the action as well with Phoenix and Tucson picking up a half inch of rain, which is roughly half of all of 2020’s meager output, so that’s encouraging news, especially because the usual monsoon season doesn’t even kick in until about July 1-5. 

There was even a microburst event on Wednesday near Tucson. Just to refresh your memory, a microburst is a product of a severe thunderstorm. It’s an intense downdraft on steroids as the whole sky falls in with off-the-chart rainfall, up to three to five inches of rain in 20 minutes. That’s the average life span of a microburst, which is such an isolated event as the microburst is only about two miles wide at the most. The downdraft is so strong that winds at the surface can reach hurricane force! Then in 20 minutes it’s over. These events are something to see as I witnessed such a phenomenon in August of 1981 just outside of Tucson. I’ll never forget that. 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

