 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Laguna Live! announces two upcoming performances

Laguna Live! is delighted to present the final concert in its weekly series of acclaimed jazz musicians. The series concludes with the Brian Clancy Quintet. The concert will be live streamed on the Laguna Live! Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. “A Young Lion with an Old Soul” Brian Clancy is a freelance saxophone/woodwind player and educator in Long Beach, Calif.

Submitted photo

The Brian Clancey Quintet wraps up Laguna Live!’s weekly jazz series on Wednesday, June 23

To view the performance, visit www.facebook.com/LagunaBeachLive

Laguna Live! was honored to welcome an audience in-person at the Laguna Art Museum on June 10 for the AlmaNova Duo. If you missed the concert, you can watch the recording at www.lagunalive.org, where you can also reserve seats for next month’s Live! at the Museum. The talented Iryna Krechkovsky on violin and Sorah Myung on viola will perform on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. 

Submitted photo

Sorah Myung to perform on viola at LAM on Thursday, July 8

Sorah Myung, as both a violinist and a violist, has a busy musical career. She holds a concertmaster position at La Mirada Symphony Orchestra and an assistant principal viola position at Mozart Classical Orchestra in Southern California. Also, she has been playing at the AIMS music festival in Graz, Austria, for the last seven seasons.

Hailed as “lively and sensational” by Montreal’s Arts and Opinion, and “flawless” by New York Concert Review, prize-winning violinist Iryna Krechkovsky enjoys an international career as soloist, chamber music collaborator, educator, and arts executive. 

Iryna Krechkovsky to perform on violin

Celebrated for her tone, emotionality, and precision, she has performed in concert venues from Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City to The American Church in Paris, Chicago Cultural Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, and Seoul Arts Center in Korea. 

For additional information, visit www.lagunalive.org.

 

