NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Laguna Community Concert Band 062221

Laguna Community Concert Band receives FOA Foundation grant

The Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band is pleased to announce it has received a $3,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. Now in its 21st season, the Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band performs free concerts year-round, bringing the joy and excitement of live music to Laguna Beach residents and visitors alike. 

This generous support helps the organization rent concert venues here in Laguna Beach, purchase music, and produce virtual and live recordings of their concerts. 

Laguna Community group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Front (L-R): Tommy Bridges, Jay Kramer, and Sue White; Back (L-R): Shelli Alston, Lisa Morrice, and Dr. Bill Nicholls

The Community Jazz Band kicked off the summer season on Saturday, June 19 at the 14th annual Fête de la Musique. In addition, the band performs its outstanding mix of big band, pop, and jazz standards at two performances during the Festival of Arts Summer Series.

On July 21, the concert features popular vocalists Rick Evans and Ginger Hatfield; on August 18, Lisa Morrice joins the band to sing tunes from the Great American Songbook. Both concerts start at 5:30 p.m. Other plans call for a summer performance at the Sawdust Festival and a jazz concert series at the Susi Q Community Center, dates and times to be announced soon.

The Laguna Community Concert Band resumes in-person rehearsals at the Laguna Beach High School band room on August 24 at 6 p.m. The Concert Band welcomes all musicians to join and is actively seeking instrumentalists for its upcoming performances, which include a salute to Broadway at the Laguna Playhouse, Hospitality Night, a holiday concert at Laguna Beach High School, and a special Valentine’s Day performance in 2022. Instrumentalists who are interested in playing with the Concert Band can contact Theresa Marino at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

During the pandemic, The Laguna Community Concert Band produced two virtual recordings, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “America the Beautiful.” Band members donned earphones and recorded their parts individually. All parts were assembled and mixed by saxophonist Lynn Olinger. The recordings are available on YouTube under Laguna Community Concert Band.

The band extends its gratitude once again to the Festival of Arts Foundation for its long-standing support of the Laguna Community Concert Band and the many other arts organizations in Laguna Beach.

For more information about Laguna Community Concert Band, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.