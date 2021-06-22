NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

The Trolley is back 062221

The Trolley is back! Service resumes on Friday

The City of Laguna Beach is pleased to announce that summer Trolley service will resume on Friday, June 25 on the Canyon, Coastal, and Summer Breeze Routes. Save money and time searching for a parking space by parking at one of the city’s low- or no-cost peripheral lots and take the Trolley into town. All Trolley routes are free to ride!

The Trolley jumping

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Yay! Trolley service resumes on Friday, June 25

This year, the Summer Breeze Trolley is serving a new free parking lot located at Brandman University in Irvine, near the 405/133 interchange. Drivers can park for free and experience a scenic open-air trolley ride down Laguna Canyon Road to the art festivals, beaches, and Downtown area every weekend this summer. 

Track your Trolley in real time and get up-to-the-minute updates on trolley arrival and departure times, as well as maps and service alerts by using the Laguna Beach Trolley Tracker by clicking here or download the Laguna Beach Trolley App to your mobile device on the App Store (click here) or GooglePlay (click here).

Summer Trolley route details

Summer Breeze route: Service on Laguna Canyon Road from free parking lot at Brandman University in Irvine (16355 Laguna Canyon Rd) to art festivals and Downtown. 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays only. Frequency: Every 30 minutes. 

Canyon Route: Service on Laguna Canyon Road from LCAD (weekends only) and Act V parking lots to summer art festivals and Downtown. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week. Frequency: Every 20 minutes.

The Trolley FOA

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Service on LCR from LCAD to art festivals

Coastal Route: Service on Coast Highway between North Laguna/Heisler Park, Downtown, South Laguna/Mission Hospital, and Ritz Carlton in Dana Point. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., seven days a week. Frequency: Every 30 minutes. 

The Laguna Beach Trolley system uses alternative-fuel vehicles, offering a cleaner, greener way to get around town. Per Federal law, face coverings must still be worn when using public transportation.

Find Parking with the Laguna Beach Parking App 

If you choose to park in town, use the Laguna Beach Parking App by clicking here to find available parking before you arrive and pay for parking using only your smartphone. New this summer: no transaction fees to pay for paying through the Laguna Beach Parking App! Download the Parking App in the App Store (click here) or GooglePlay (click here). 

For more information on summer Trolley service, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call the Trolley dispatch line at (949) 497-0766.

 

