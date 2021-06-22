NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 062221

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Cheerio, Piccadilly Circus is here in Laguna Beach! Kathy Bienvenu knew that it is on South Coast Hwy, between Center and Pearl (and that it used to house the Earth Shoe store back in the 70s). Also in the know were Seymour Gorelick, Mark Porterfield, Beth Johnsen, Steve Chandler, Cathy Bosko, and Jane Swintek.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along.

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 6 22 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Piccadilly Circus, in Laguna

 

