 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Legends of the Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre 062221

Legends of the Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre edition

As part of the Laguna Playhouse’s 100th Year Celebration, Stu News has partnered with the Playhouse to recognize those community members whose dedication and commitment helped create the world-class theatre we have in our back yard. 

Today we shine the spotlight on those who have created, strengthened, and supported the Youth Theatre and Education program. Because of the work of Youth Theatre director Joe Lauderdale, American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE) gave the Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre the honor of Outstanding Youth Theatre of the Year. 

Legends of Herron

Submitted photo

Jessica Herron 

Under Youth Theatre director Donna Inglima, the Youth Theatre expanded to include a Theatre for a New Generation, focusing on teen subjects, and TheatreReach, Orange County’s first professional touring performances. Grammy-nominated Music Director Mark Turnbull’s relationship with the Youth Theatre dates back to 1982. 

Critical support for the program has come from Tom and Carolyn Bent, the Whalen Family, Tony and Terry McDonald, Dana Klein and Jay Herron, who established the Jessica Herron Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their daughter, and Conservatory alumni Matt Stoner, whose recent film, I Wrote This For You, is now streaming on Amazon Prime. 

And a special recognition to the Playhouse’s former resident scenic and costume designer who created the Dwight Richard Odle Endowment for our Youth Theatre. 

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized.

 

