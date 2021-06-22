Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Laguna Beach Pride 365 plans to promote local businesses and diversity this summer

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is on a mission to revitalize commerce for all the merchants, restaurants, clubs, galleries, and other businesses in Laguna Beach, according to the nonprofit group’s president, Craig Cooley.

“We have started a new push, with the support of the City of Laguna Beach, the Chamber of Commerce, and the marketing arm of the city, Visit Laguna Beach, to put on a four-month promotional program with an event each week,” Cooley says. “Our program is designed to utilize the strength of diversity to bring new revenue to Laguna and revitalize commerce in the city.”

Submitted photo/by Kathleen Clark

Councilmember Toni Iseman celebrates a past Pride gathering

The promotion will begin with “Pride at the Promenade,” a prideful weekend event for everyone to enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer, appropriately staged during June, LGBT Pride Month. The Promenade, located on Forest Ave, is the new social place to see and be seen in Laguna. This event, aka Pride Day Laguna, takes place on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 10 p.m. On Sunday, June 27, the inimitable Endora will host the famous Drag Bingo Brunch at the Royal Hawaiian from 11-2 p.m.

“Join us for this weekend-long event and the much overdue opportunity to get out of the house for some in-person encounters,” Cooley urges. “Mix it up with some heartfelt camaraderie and socializing. Shop the local merchants, enjoy award-winning cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. Make a weekend of it as you shake the dust off your flip flops, put on your summer shorts, grab your bronzer, and celebrate Pride Laguna style!”

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Pride 365 board members and event organizers

To promote this event and all Laguna Beach Pride 365 events, the nonprofit is implementing a very aggressive marketing effort to reach out to the greater community, including Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Long Beach, and San Diego.

Cooley adds, “Our message is all about the merchants of Laguna Beach and (our city’s) many unique retail businesses, culinary offerings, and art galleries. We’re focusing on local businesses via social media and direct sales.”

Other currently scheduled events include:

--July 10: “Paddle with Pride” Stand-Up Paddle and Sunset Picnic

--August 14: “Pride Beach Party” at Camel Point, aka West Street Gay Beach

--September 11: “End of Summer White Party” dance at Seven Degrees

As subsequent events are scheduled, and new details become available, they will be listed on the group’s website at www.LagunaBeachPride.org.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at [email protected], or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Guest Column

Here’s how to believe in yourself to change your life

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Everything you have in your life is a result of your belief in yourself and your belief in what’s possible.

Learning how to believe in yourself will open up endless possibilities in your life. At times you may find this difficult to do. The truth is that we’ve been conditioned throughout our lives to doubt ourselves. We must retrain ourselves to get rid of our fears and self-doubt in order to build self-esteem and self-confidence.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Here are the four most important steps to learning how to believe in yourself. Practice them and you’ll be amazed at the results:

--Believe it’s possible. Believe that you can do it regardless of what anyone says or where you are in life.

--Visualize it. Think about exactly what your life would look like if you had already achieved your dream.

--Act as if. Always act in a way that is consistent with where you want to go.

--Take action toward your goals. Do not let fear stop you; nothing happens in life until you take action.

Let’s take a look at each of these steps…

Believe it’s possible: You always have a choice

In order to believe in yourself, you first have to believe that what you want is possible.

Scientists used to believe that humans responded to information flowing into the brain from the outside world. But what we now know is that instead, we respond to what the brain – based on previous experience – expects to happen next.

In fact, the mind is such a powerful instrument, it can deliver almost everything you want through the power of positive expectation.

This is the importance of always holding a positive expectation that what you want is going to happen. It is simply a choice and a discipline of the mind.

Visualization: See what you want, get what you see

By adding a visualization practice to your daily routine, you will naturally become more motivated to reach your goals. You’ll start to notice you are unexpectedly doing things that move you closer to your ideal life.

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Act “as if” to achieve your dream

Suddenly, you find yourself volunteering to take on more responsibility at work, speaking out at staff meetings, asking more directly for what you want, and taking more risks in your personal and professional life – and experiencing bigger payoffs.

One way to do this is with a motivational vision board. A vision board is a graphic representation of exactly what you want in life. You look at it every day. Use it to visualize exactly where you want to go.

Acting as if: Where do you see yourself in five years?

One of the most effective ways to establish a success mindset is to act as if you are already the kind of person who has created the ideal life you want to live.

Ask yourself: If you had already achieved your dream, what kind of person would you be? Who would you have as friends? What type of clothes would you be wearing? How would you act? How would you treat others? Would you tithe a portion of your income to your church or favorite charities?

Whatever actions you identify, start taking them now. By acting “as if,” you will become the kind of person who is capable of creating the kind of success you want – and this will trigger your subconscious mind to find creative ways to achieve your goals. Using smart goals to define target times is even more effective in this manner. You will start noticing anything that will help you succeed. Best of all, you will start acting on these opportunities, because you will have the confidence that your efforts will yield great results.

Take action toward your goals

I’ve noticed this is where a lot of people get stuck. You can understand all these principles, and you can set your goals, and say your affirmations and do your visualizations, but ultimately nothing happens if you don’t act on them.

The biggest reason most people don’t achieve their goals and realize their dreams is that they don’t take action, and the number one reason people don’t take action is fear. And what I tell them is that fear is normal, and as soon as you experience fear, you need to take action.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy the setting sun and the rising full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II

JoAnne Artman Gallery is proud to present its next exhibition, That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II, featuring Greg Miller, John “Crash” Matos, Michael Callas, Anja Van Herle, and Jana Cruder, from June 28-August 28.

“Listen to the ground

There is a movement all around

There is something goin’ down

And I can feel it”

–“Saturday Night Fever,” Bee Gees, 1977

The soundtrack of the 1970s was disco, the culturally dominating force that conjures images of clubs filled with the psychedelic haze of flashing strobe lights, grooving bodies on the dance floor, and white leisure suits just as much as it recalls the beat-driven party music. Disco represented not only a new musical genre, but also a cultural revolution rooted in liberation and freedom of expression.

Submitted photo

“Inner Compass” by Jana Cruder

Coinciding with a time of social and political upheaval, disco was an agent for change. Linked to racial politics and sexual liberation movements, disco embraced marginalized gay, black, and Latino communities before eventually attracting a commercial, mainstream audience. Quickly spreading worldwide, disco’s attitude of inclusivity provided a safe haven for artists, musicians, designers, and outcasts who were able to explore creativity, identity, and self-expression in bold, new ways.

That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II provides a glimpse into the glamour, rebellion, and acceptance of the era, with each artist capturing its feelings of nostalgia and freedom. Replicating the iconography and high-energy rhythms of disco music, the show demonstrates the indelible impact the music had on our lifestyle, fashion, culture, and art.

Submitted photo

Nja Van Herle – “What the Duck”

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Greg Miller often uses archival texts, illustrations, newspaper, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

John “Crash” Mato’s process is rooted within his identity as a Bronx-born graffiti artist, having come of age in Bronx of the late 1970s. As a young teen, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style, and making a name for himself amongst the NYC visual landscape while also pioneering a new age for graffiti. One of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of pop art while reflecting his own signature style that combines text with human forms.

Submitted photo

Untitled Diptych by John “Crash” Matos

Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color. Remaining true to his practice, Callas meticulously maps out color planes of saturated hues and gray tones, crafting dimensionality and dramatic light sources on his subjects. Applying his distinct approach of working in aerosols, Callas explores the famous character archetypes and narratives throughout history.

Mixing classical and contemporary ideas of fashion, self-expression, and beauty, Anja Van Herle’s dramatic interplay of detail and vibrant color tells stories of the past and present. Maintaining her emblematic lux and feminine approach (complete with the adornment of Swarovski crystal), Van Herle cites the satirical phenomenon of Disco Duck. Referencing the novelty hit by Rick Dees and “His Cast of Idiots,” she touches on the playful musical craze and its imprint on the disco era.

Set in the early 1970s, Jana Cruder’s new photography series, We Knew Then, navigates the domestic and sexual roles of women in society. Imploring her viewers to consider the socioeconomic drivers of consumerism, financial earnings, and the haunting expectation of motherhood, Cruder’s depiction of the 70s reflects the enduring female desire to make change in a world that seems un-changeable.

“I love music

Any kind of music

I love music, just as

Long as it’s grooving”

–I Love Music, The O’Jays, 1975

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy and is open by appointment.

For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481, [email protected], or go to www.joanneartmangallery.com.