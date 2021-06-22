NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 062221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

June 22, 2021

Reservoirs are drying up, and so are Angels’ runs

Dennis 5June Gloom is certainly living up to its moniker. Hurry up July!

The LA Angels baseball team is a .500 team at best. It’s a case of one step forward and two steps back. Good offense, terrible pitching. They can be ahead by several runs and still blow it. Too bad Mike Trout has played for a loser all of his career. The Anthony Rendon acquisition was a bust. He’s making 30 million a year and he only has 22 RBI at this point?

And Albert Pujols’ best years were with the Cardinals. Since he joined the Angels in 2012, he hasn’t hit .300 even once after posting a .331 batting average with the Cards. Same deal with Josh Hamilton. He hits .328 with the Texas Rangers in 2011 with 43 HR and 131 RBI, so the Angels sign him to a big contract and his numbers drop overnight while he battles addiction and he’s gone in two years! 

The list goes on. Mo Vaughn bats .333 with the Red Sox with 44 HR and 141 RBI, so he goes to the Angels and signs a huge contract and lo and behold, his first game with his new team he chases a foul pop-up near the dugout falling and breaking his leg and we never hear from him again! Almost seems like a cursed team. In 1979 with the Red Sox, Fred Lynn hits .326 with 39 HR and 130 RBI, signs with the Angels the next year and never hits higher than .275 with never more than 20 HR and 80 RBI during his stay with the Angels. That’s after posting a five-year average of .313 with 30 HR and 112 RBI, with the 1975 Rookie of the Year and MVP with 20 HR, 105 RBI, 49 doubles, and 11 triples. I don’t know what the deal is, but it’s been a trend for decades. 

They did win it all in 2002 but all players were homegrown. Mike Trout is out until at least late July or early August, but their pitching is so horrendous it doesn’t really matter. You’d never hear him complain but you know he wants to win in the worst way. I don’t know, if it were me, by now I’d be going, “what the…?”

With any luck the summer monsoon season in the Southwest should ramp up in about 10-15 days and last until around mid-September. Last year’s season was a fraud so by odds alone it should be a more productive season as La Nina has been pretty much been evicted now that we’ve moved into a more neutral zone. 

There’s a lot of catching up to do for most of the region west of the Continental Divide, which is mired in the extreme to exceptional drought status including all of California, where Laguna has endured its third driest winter on record with a paltry 4.34 inches. To put things in perspective, places in the Deep South got that much in two hours the other day from tropical storm Claudette. It’s looking like another rough season for them. See y’all on Friday, God willin’. 

ALOHA!

 

