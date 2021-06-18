NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Fire in the canyon quickly contained 061821

Fire in the canyon quickly contained thanks to 100 some firefighters and air support

A program that provides Orange County with an additional helicopter to help battle fires began operation Tuesday, June 15, with the introduction of the Boeing Chinook CH-47 helitanker.

It didn’t take long to put it into action. Wednesday, a wildfire broke out in the canyon near the 73 and 133, shutting down the roadway for some time.

Fire in the canyon Scott 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fire in the canyon Scott 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fire in the canyon Scott 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Some 100 firefighters, including from the Laguna Beach Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority, as well as air support from the CH-47, helped limit the burn to just eight acres.

The helicopter has a carry capacity of 3,000 gallons and the ability to fly at night. 

The program is being financed by Southern California Edison at the tune of some $18 million.

 

