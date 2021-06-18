NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Commission approves high-tech augmented reality art installation

By SARA HALL

Art in Laguna Beach is going high tech.

The Arts Commission on Monday (June 14) unanimously approved a temporary installation by visual artist and technologist Mark Sabb. 

In an interactive presentation during Monday’s meeting, Sabb proposed an augmented reality public art project. 

Augmented reality is superimposed digital information or “art that is overlaid on the current environment,” explained Sabb, and, like traditional, tangible, physical art pieces, “it’s meant to live within the space that exists” between the virtual and physical realities. 

“It’s meant to live and be in conversation with the environment,” including other pieces of art or local landmarks, Sabb said. 

It can move, play, and interact with the physical environment, he said. It just needs the viewer’s phone camera (or another device) to help it come alive.

“Because the art essentially lives in your phone, but you can place it in a geolocation, you can do a lot,” Sabb said. “Not only bend the rules of reality, but also geography.”

Monday’s vote approved retaining Sabb to develop, facilitate, and install an augmented reality installation for a period of between six and 12 weeks, freely accessible at a cost not to exceed $20,000 available in the Arts Commission Special Programs Budget of the Business Improvement District. The Arts Commission has budgeted $62,000 for a number of temporary installations for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2022, according to the staff report.

The project would consist of the development and installation of virtual artwork, that could be experienced at various locations in the city and will be site-specific. The installation would be available and experienced differently at each site. 

They discussed starting near the end of summer, but the timeframe is very flexible, noted the city’s Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

“It is very new and it’s a new way of looking at public art, of experiencing public art, and that you have control over your experience,” Poeschl said. “This would be a very cutting-edge project.”

Commission approves humpback whale

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mark Sabb/City of LB

An example of an augmented reality using EyeJack technology

Commission Chair Adam Schwerner noticed a lot of virtual art installations over the last year and is excited the city could bring this type of art into the public space.

“I’m very excited about it,” Schwerner said. “It’s our first foray into a technology that has passed ‘up and coming,’ it is a vital and real…ongoing way of doing art that I think, in particular, young people will get a kick out of.”

As the founder of an experimental internet art platform and artist collective, FELT Zine, and head of content and digital strategy at The Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, Sabb has a lot of experience in this field. He noted that it’s not very common to bring this type of art into the public space.

“It should be recognized, even us having this conversation here and now, it’s not a conversation that’s happening everywhere,” Sabb said. Even the tech and art communities, “they don’t often have the opportunity to experience these things in big, public ways or big, communal ways yet.”

This is the “new wave” that’s happening right now, he added.

Given the history of Laguna Beach and the rich public art in the city, this fits in really well, Sabb said.

Simple, location-based AR activations using EyeJack AR technology can be displayed anywhere, Sabb said, sharing examples of AR art on beaches, coastal parks, next to large structures, or inside buildings. Using GPS technology, 3D sculptures, videos, and images can be installed in any public space, including the beach, parks, the Pirate Tower, or at city hall.

With AR, the art can be “installed” in locations that would otherwise be extremely difficult for physical pieces of art, Sabb said. It gives them the ability to place the art in very unique spaces, he added.

AR makes art even more accessible; all it requires is a cell phone or device with an internet connection, and sometimes an easy to download app. It’s easy to use, just point the camera in any direction and the AR appears (after scanning the QR or similar code).

Even if people are unable to come to a specific location, people can still experience the art totally online at home, through a website, Sabb explained. 

“We’re really trying to make sure that this isn’t something that is only available to people if they have a phone and they’re going to be able to go to certain locations,” Sabb said. “We bring it to them.”

Commission approves Beach AR

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mark Sabb/City of LB

An example of how AR art can be “installed” anywhere

Vice Chair Pat Kollenda, the self-proclaimed “least tech-savvy” commissioner, asked whether viewers need to have a smart phone or a specific app in order to enjoy the art.

While it could require the download of a free app, it’s not always necessary, Sabb explained. Certain AR experiences use only the phone’s camera or, if a QR code is scanned, it will open a website accessible by any phone or device with internet.

If it links to a website, the viewer may have the opportunity to interact with the art (touch the screen), which could, for example, make a hologram appear and start talking and moving. Sabb shared an example with a QR code so commissioners could try it out themselves.

It can tell a story, or a plaque or informational signage could pop up and inform viewers about the art or landscape or anything else. 

Sabb shared a video showing a storytelling AR piece from EyeJack that included a 3-D humpback whale with signs explaining the whale’s migration habits, body structure, habitat, and more.

The art can be 3-D and even utilize real time reflections, shadows, and highlights to add realism. 

“Just like physical public art, this is stuff that will look and feel like it’s actually in the space you’re in,” Sabb said. “These are not things that are like digital and have no real-world connection, they would be responding to the environment and the people who are around it in real time.”

Sabb shared a video that featured an AR metallic sphere displaying the reflection of various colored items placed around the physical space that the digital sphere was placed in. Another QR code let the commissioners test out the reflective sphere. Sabb also shared a QR code for growing digital trees with shadows and reflections.

“I think they’re fun and I think you’ll find them to be fun as well,” Sabb said. “They have a certain sense of interactivity and wonder to them.”

Viewers are purposely engaging with the art, he said. 

Commission approves slide

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mark Sabb/City of LB

A slide from Mark Sabb’s AR presentation, allowing people to scan a QR code and test out the tech

Commissioners strongly supported the project, calling it creative and innovative.

“This is a fantastic thing and I really want to support it,” said Commissioner Michael Ervin. “I’d love to have us, as a city, be one of the very first doing it.”

It will be great PR for the city and getting the word out there to the younger audiences, and is a big step in the right direction, he added.

Several commissioners noted Laguna Beach utilizing augmented reality as public art is noteworthy and progressive.

“I think it’s really exciting and it is, for us, very cutting edge, simply because we haven’t stepped into this territory in a public way yet,” said Commissioner Karen Wood.

The young people are going to be all over this project, Commissioner Suzanne Mellor added.

“And if they get involved, bully for us,” Mellor said. “If we can reach teenagers and younger people (that’s great).”

It definitely appeals to the younger crowd, Sabb agreed. AR art can also help build a bridge between the generations, he added. This type of project allows them to see art in a different and interactive way.

Sabb would take the lead in programming, art direction, 3-D design, and animation, but would also bring in collaborating artists.

 

