NewLeftHeader

few clouds

71.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing 061821

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing & Waterproofing provide new roof for Boys & Girls Club

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing & Waterproofing rallied together to ensure the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) would get a new roof that would help the organization provide a safe haven for generations of young people. 

“We are so grateful that IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing came to the rescue when we really needed it,” said Pam Estes, CEO for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. “Given the pandemic, 2020 was an emotionally and financially challenging year. As we approached the fall holidays, our insurance carrier required a new roof for our main clubhouse to be able to obtain full coverage, which came with an unanticipated $100,000 price tag.”

IB Roof Systems is a Texas-based, family-owned business founded in 1978. IB Roof Systems bases its success on three pillars of performance including quality products, exceptional service, and technical expertise. Thanks to CEO Jason Stanley, IB Roofing Systems donated all of the product needed to replace the roof. 

IB Roof group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mayor Bob Whalen (far right) approves of the new roof

“During this time of crisis, it is important for us to find a way to help kids stay safe and dry,” said Stanley. “We are here today to do that and do our part! We are happy to play our part helping the Boys & Girls Club and hope that we inspire other industry leaders to do the same in the future.” 

The main clubhouse for BGCLB is located in a picturesque canyon that suffered a devastating fire years ago. “We are delighted and grateful that IB Roof Systems donated their state of the industry materials and upgraded us to a PVC membrane which features superior flame retardant properties,” said Estes. “I can sleep well at night knowing our clubhouse is safer than it ever has been.” 

The relationship with IB Roof Systems was made possible thanks to local entrepreneur and industry advocate Charles Antis of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing. Antis has helped numerous nonprofits with their roofing needs including Habit for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House. As the CEO for Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, he explains, “When the organization contacted me about the club’s hardship, I immediately called IB Roof Systems because I know they feel like me when it comes to giving and keeping kids and families safe. Knowing the Club is getting the same top warranted PVC roofing system we install in our communities up and down the coast makes me happy!”

IB Roof student

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club students benefit from the new roof 

“It is reassuring to know there are so many caring people who are stepping up during times of adversity,” said Estes. “We also extend a heartfelt thank you to John Schwartz of the David Schwartz Foundation for their extremely generous gift and for the help of local donors who underwrote labor costs involved in building the roof.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, and the surrounding communities. The Club offers a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round out-of-school enrichment program that focuses not only on the whole child but on the whole family. 

For nearly 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has offered an array of programming that focuses on leadership development, health and wellness, academic success, and creative expression.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org. The Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd. The Bluebird Enrichment Center address is 1470 Temple Terrace.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.