NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

eFoiling demystified by locals Dave Shipp 061821

eFoiling demystified by locals Dave Shipp and his son Wyatt

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

If you’ve been on Laguna’s beaches and spotted someone riding a board that hovers above the water like a spaceship, you’ve probably wondered, “What the heck is that thing?” No doubt that someone might have been Dave Shipp or his son Wyatt, who frequently take their eFoils out – and according to them, “have the time of their lives.” 

Introduced to the sport 18 months ago by his friend Michael, Dave soon became enamored with the experience of flying above the ocean. 

“When we go out, we’re stopped by people who ask questions,” say Wyatt and Dave. “How fast does it go? How long does the battery last?”

So maybe it’s time to explain some of the mysteries surrounding these perplexing pieces of equipment.

eFoiling demystified closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Wyatt and Dave

The Shipp family has a significant history here and a long-standing respect for the sea.

A general contractor, Dave has owned D. Shipp Corporation in Laguna for almost 30 years. Both his kids – Wyatt, who will be a senior majoring in film and theater at Arizona State University and Olivia, a freshman at Texas Christian University – were born here. His wife Angela works at Laguna Beach High School as Scholarship and Financial Aid Advisor.

eFoiling explained

Roughly described as a cross between a surfboard and a Jet Ski, an eFoil can go as fast as 25 miles per hour and uses an advanced lithium-ion battery to power a silent electric motor that’s mounted on an all-carbon-fiber hydrofoil. Controlled by a wireless Bluetooth hand controller, it allows one to ride two feet –depending on the length of the “mast” – above the water’s surface. 

The batteries have an average life of about one hour per session but that is dependent on the ocean conditions (smoother the better), wind (less is better), and the size and shape of the hydrofoil “wing” on the bottom of the mast (bigger is better for battery life). 

“Batteries are getting better every year,” Dave says.

The eFoil, short for electric hydrofoil surfboard, was brought to market by Nick Leason, an engineer and avid surfer in Puerto Rico. Technology from smartphones, electric vehicles, and drones was used to create a remote-controlled board that could fly over the water without wind or waves. 

eFoiling demystified walking

Click on photo for a larger image

Wyatt and Dave

Through a process of fine-tuning his intuition as a rider and diving deep into the foundational axioms of fluid dynamics, Leason endeavored to wed the sport of surfing with the experience of flight. “There’s engineering, which is the technical side of how far you can take something before it breaks, or what’s the optimal parameter for something, and then design is a bit more of an art form.”

Now the boards are sold by two companies: Lift, owned by Leason, and Flite, owned by David Trewern, a surfer in Australia.

Both Dave and Wyatt use Lift boards.

Given the extraordinary experience of eFoiling, one might wonder why the sport isn’t more popular.

“The boards are expensive, and there’s no opportunity to try one out before you buy it,” says Dave. “You can’t rent them.”

eFoiling demystified board

Click on photo for a larger image

Lift board originated in Puerto Rico

Respect for ocean, people, and creatures

“I grew up in the water,” says Dave, “scuba diving, stand up paddle boarding, and surfing. We’re true waterman types, and we would never do anything to jeopardize the environment, sea creatures, or the other people in the water. It’s a safe sport. All eFoils come with guards over the propellers, and we don’t engage the motor until we’re well past people. We’re always cautious of all the people and wildlife we’re sharing the water with – swimmers, divers, surfers, SUPs, whales, dolphins, and every sea creature. We stay well away from others in the water.”

eFoiling demystified launching Wyatt

Click on photo for a larger image

Including battery, Wyatt’s board weighs about 80 lbs 

“My dad got me into the sport a year ago,” says Wyatt, who also spent much of his childhood – including eight years at surf camp – in the water as an ocean swimmer and boogie boarder. “It’s like you’re flying. The learning curve for an eFoil is not as arduous as wave boarding. It’s shaped like a wave and has different power settings. I learned on flat water in Back Bay.”

“Even though we are very respectful of animals and the wild and keep our distance, many times, they are playful and jump with us and go under the boards,” Dave says.

According to Dave, there’s no shortage of wildlife sightings. 

“I’ve seen dolphins, seals, sea lions, jelly fish, flying fish (actually flying), and a sea turtle. We’ve spotted a lot of whales, both gray and blue. A whale swam right underneath my board. Sometimes they stay around, and I float on my board and watch them.”

eFoiling demystified Wyatt alone

Click on photo for a larger image

Being high above the water’s surface allows for an awareness of surroundings

“There’s always something out there,” says Wyatt. 

Dave adds, “It’s different every time. I’m out there almost every day –sometimes more than once a day. I feel like a kid again. It’s so much fun, and it’s an adventure every time.” 

They both also enjoy riding wakes from power boats.

However, Wyatt points out one hazard – kelp. In the stretch between Shaw’s Cove and Brooks Street, he has named the kelp beds “the gauntlet.” 

“Kelp and seaweed get caught in the propeller, and it’s tough to get it loose,” he says.

Also, as one can imagine, the wind isn’t ideal for eFoiling – anything over 7 mph makes it too choppy. 

However, the many advantages of eFoiling outweigh the hazards of kelp, seaweed, and wind. 

eFoiling demystified waves both

Click on photo for a larger image

Wyatt and Dave 

“Using speed, we’re able to catch waves beyond the ones the surfers catch, so we don’t interfere with them,” says Dave. “We have a healthy respect for surfers and swimmers. We’re out of the surf line and far away from everyone – in our own area. We’re always on the lookout. We are six to eight feet above the water and have a very clear view of our surroundings.”

Wyatt agrees, “Because we’re up higher, we’re always aware of what’s happening around us.” 

Dave admits that as he gets older, he’s gotten tired of being in line with other surfers. “The competition is rough, and I want to do my own thing. I always want to go out eFoiling, especially when there’s no one around.”

Motorized surfboards 

“There were non-motorized ones – in which you stand up and pump – in the 90s,” Wyatt says.

Although motorized surfboards have been around for a while, it seems they’ve never really been properly introduced to the public.

“They developed the motor 10 years ago and perfected it during the last four years,” says Dave.

eFoiling demystified Dave alone

Click on photo for a larger image

Dave has a new appreciation of the ocean 

Dave and Wyatt have expanded their excursions to include rivers as well.

“We took our eFoils to the Colorado River at Blythe and rode up and down the river a couple of times,” says Dave. 

It’s easy to understand why they are hooked on eFoiling.

As described by outdoorjournal.com, “There is surfing, and then there is flying over the water on a surfboard. Hydrofoiling is the latter.” 

“It’s given me a whole new outlook,” says Dave. “This was a new high and made me appreciate the ocean even more.” 

Wyatt sums up eFoiling, “It’s a new way to experience the ocean. It’s given me a renewed gratitude for the sea and changed my perspective by allowing me to go places I wouldn’t ordinarily go. It’s a unique ecosystem out there – a totally different experience. It made me fall in love with the ocean all over again.”

Dave and Wyatt have yet another adventure planned for the near future – an eFoil trip from Catalina to Laguna next month – 26 miles of flying fun.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.