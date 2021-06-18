NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

LCAD celebrates first hybrid 061821

LCAD celebrates first hybrid Collector’s Choice Gala

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) raised $171,000 at its Annual Collector’s Choice Gala and Live Auction held on Saturday, June 5 at LCAD Big Bend Campus near the future site of the new LCAD Student Center. The gala was co-chaired by LCAD Board of Trustees Suzanne Chonette, Bonnie Livingston, and Ilona Martin. The event included an intimate, socially distant in-person VIP experience as well as an online simulcast.

LCAD celebrates sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Xun Michael Chi, LCAD

“Angelic Crystal, Atelier (ed. 527)” by Richard MacDonald was donated by LCAD Trustee Ariane MacDonald of Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery

Dominic J. Mumolo, Vice President of College Advancement, thanked the sponsors of this year’s Collector’s Choice Gala for driving early bidding before the event even started. He shared that 85 percent of LCAD’s current students require financial assistance to stay in school and merit scholarships not only offset costs but also debt which burdens so many new graduates. “This has been our principal fundraising event for 31 years and supports award-winning programs, and world-class faculty recruitment,” he said. “This event contributes to the $2.5 million in merit scholarships we offer to students in need.”

Dr. Hélène Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, Provost, and Interim LCAD President, welcomed the crowd. “Seeing all of you in person is wonderful and a joy to behold as we return,” she said. She thanked Nancy Milby and Steve Nahm for donating the wine served at the VIP in-person event, as well as Tracy Hartman, Director of Development, who has organized Collector’s Choice for 17 years.

LCAD celebrates artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Xun Michael Chi, LCAD

Artist and LCAD alumna Kayla James was on-hand to paint a landscape of Laguna Beach

“How artists describe the world is something we’re all excited about and what we witness tonight and when we walk the hallways or visit the studios here at LCAD,” Garrison said.

Terry Jones, Chair of LCAD Board of Trustees, presented Dr. Garrison with a gift in honor of her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. “She has become a partner to all people on the Board of Trustees and to our students,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without you.”

LCAD celebrates Terry

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Xun Michael Chi, LCAD

Terry Jones, Chair of LCAD Board of Trustees, presented Dr. Garrison with a gift in honor of her leadership through the COVID-19 Pandemic

In an inspiring video, LCAD Graphic Design + Digital Media alumna and merit scholarship recipient Jessica Necor (2015) recalled how her parents lost their business during the 2008 recession. “There was no money for college,” she said. “When I found out I was offered a full-ride scholarship at LCAD, I was over-the-moon excited, and it changed everything for me.”

She credits her experience at LCAD, including internships at Hurley and Vans as well as mentoring by Catharin Eure, Chair of the LCAD Graphic Design + Digital Media, for marking her a lifelong problem solver and learner. 

Right after graduation, she interned at RGA where she was on the team that produced the Nike running app for Apple Watch. In 2016, Necor started an accessory design business and in giving back, donated a package to the Collector’s Choice auction. Another LCAD Alum, Kayla Janes (2021), provided a live demo of a painting that was also featured as part of the silent auction collection. 

LCAD celebrates outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Xun Michael Chi, LCAD

The 31st Annual Collector’s Choice was held in-person on the LCAD Big Bend Campus at the site of the future Student Center

In addition to gourmet cuisine provided by 24 Carrot Catering, the jazz era-themed event featured décor by Paul Fenner Designs and Axis project Management, and the Amy Rowe Trio performed live jazz throughout the evening. 

Auctioneer Mark Thomas engaged and excited the audience, which included art collectors, LCAD supporters, trustees, faculty, students, alumni, staff, and others to bid for exceptional paintings and a sculpture by LCAD alumni, faculty, respected artists, and Laguna Beach galleries including Dawson Cole Fine Art. 

Featured auction items were a hand-picked collection of paintings and sculptures contributed by several artists and collectors, including Lisa Dallendorfer, Jorg Dubin, Jennifer Griffiths, Deborah Harold, Mark Jacobucci, Kayla Janes, Tim Lemen, Hilary McCarthy, Elizabeth McGhee, Siân Poeschl, Bradford J. Salamon, Anthony Salvo, Jeff Sewell, Marc Whitney, and Scott Yeskel.

LCAD supporters who would still like to contribute may give to the students by texting “CC21” to 41444.

Additional photos of the 31st Annual Collector’s Choice can be shared upon request. The inspiring video of Jessica Necor can be watched at https://youtu.be/1aUVEr34EEc. The Art Heist thematic video can be watched at https://youtu.be/t1ZI-gkslvc.

For more information, contact Director of Development Tracy Hartman at (949) 376-6000, ext. 241 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

