NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Obit Story 061821

Obituary

Robert Dahl Story

November 24, 1934 - May 26, 2021

Obituary Robert Story

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Robert Dahl Story

Robert Dahl Story died May 26, 2021, at age 86 years, 6 months in Laguna Woods with his daughter and brother by his bedside after a long, successful life lived exactly how he chose. 

Robert was born November 24, 1934, in Pasadena, Calif., to Jane (Leberman) and Robert W. Story, from whom he inherited artistic and musical genes.

As a boy he moved with his family to Laguna Beach. Bobby, as he was then known, attended local schools, and succeeded in flunking Mrs. Chavez’s 4th grade, which earned him a summer session at Elba Johnson’s La Esquela del Mar. 

He also did a brief stint in San Juan Capistrano School while his mother and stepfather operated El Ranchito Pottery on the corner of Del Obispo and Stonehill. The red barn, built from recycled lumber and nails straightened by Bobby and his brother, Chris, survives to this day on the campus of UCI. 

His accomplishments included a mention in the London Times of having as a child “planted” geraniums in the dirt of an under-construction sewer trench in front of the original Laguna Federal Savings building on Ocean Ave.

Following graduation from high school, he and a couple of buddies enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While it was told that he was a member of the Blimp Corps, the truth was that he was a Navy medic that never saw duty.

After completing his tour with the U.S. Navy, he began his career in the film industry as a producer working with such greats as Gloria Swanson, Stan Laurel, and Dyan Cannon. 

He has three talented, independent children – Katharine Anne, Zachary Michael, and Robert John.

In the late seventies, he opened Story Co. Robert’s studio specialized in producing hand-drawn animated commercials, a dying artform at the time. With tremendous success through the 80s and sensing a change in the industry, Robert decided to close his production company and move to the Bay Area.

While in San Francisco, Robert began focusing more on his art. Early works had a feel of the California Impressionist movement, while later pieces evolved into a much more abstract style of painting and sculpture. In 1998, Robert moved back to Laguna beach and continued with his passion – painting and sculpture. 

He was well known as a local among locals – artist, musician, and author, having written the local column “Lost in Laguna” in the late 1990s. His column “Pilling the Cat” was reprinted by Ann Landers in 1999 in the Washington Post. Among his works of art is a sculpture of “dog,” so named Lyle the Land Shark, adorned with chicken feathers. He was a somewhat serious artist and exhibited at several galleries in the L.A. area, and frequently entertained his buddies at his studio in Laguna Canyon.

At various times, Robert lived in Pasadena, Laguna Beach, San Juan Capistrano, Hollywood, Mill Valley, and San Francisco. He loved food, art and music, and the beach, but claimed he got bad “fish burns.”

From a childhood sustained by Ott’s hot dogs and burgers, Robert ultimately became a vegetarian for more than 30 years, though that surely had nothing to do with his demise, the hot dogs that is.

Robert was pre-deceased by grandparents Daise (Strathearn) and Jack Leberman; parents Jane (Leberman) and Robert William Story; brother Michael Todd Story; as well as, last but not least, his cat Petunia.

Robert’s survivors include children Katharine, Zachary (Linda), and Robert; brother Chris Weddle (Georgia); and cousin Barbara (Bumbera) Nash.

Robert’s ashes will be scattered by his family at sea off Diver’s Cove, his absolute favorite beach. 

There will be a memorial/art exhibition of his work on Thursday, July 1 at the Katherine Story Boutique, 1476 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, from 6 to 9 p.m. 

If asked, Robert would answer the following:

--Favorite City – Hollywood

--Favorite Movie – The Producers 

--Favorite Actor – W. C. Fields 

--Favorite Restaurant – Musso and Frank 

--Favorite Home – Outpost 

--Favorite Food – Chocolate ice cream

--Favorite Woman – All

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.