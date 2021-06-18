NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Third Street Writers invites public 061821

Third Street Writers invites public to writing workshop with Cara Benson

Third Street Writers is thrilled to host award-winning author and writing instructor Cara Benson in a free Zoom workshop on Monday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop will guide participants through new approaches to writing flash fiction and creative nonfiction, with the goal of generating multiple draft stories.

Cara Benson’s stories and poems have been published in The New York Times, Boston Review, Best American Poetry, The Brooklyn Rail, Fence, Hobart, and others. She has published interviews, essays, and reviews at Electric Literature, Bookslut, 3:AM, Full Stop, Entropy, Poetry Society of America, and elsewhere. Her published books include (made), a hybrid micro-prose/poem collection. Currently, she is at work on her second book, an autobiographical novel set in the time of late capitalism and climate change. 

Third Street Cara

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Award-winning author Cara Benson to be featured at workshop on Monday, June 21

“It’s always inspiring to learn new approaches to writing from talented writers like Cara Benson,” says Third Street President Amy Dechary. “Writing is often a solitary pursuit, but through the magic of Zoom, we can join our local members with writers across the country to work together.”

As well as writing, Benson has been teaching and editing other writers through GrubStreet and Writing Workshops. Benson has taught at the New York State Writers Institute, Rhode Island School of Design, Evergreen College, Stonecoast MFA, and Toronto New School and has led poetry classes in New York State prisons. 

Third Street member Rina Palumbo recently took a workshop with Benson through Writing Workshops. “It was challenging to push myself out of my comfort zone and to try new approaches and techniques in the writing process in general,” says Palumbo. “Cara facilitated this through her highly engaged reading and discussion of all the participants’ works. As well as being a brilliant writer herself, she is a talented teacher and I hope people take this opportunity to interact with her.”

Third Street Writers, as part of its mission to promote the literary arts in Laguna Beach and beyond, invites all members of the community to join this free event. Registration is required and can be completed at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events.

Third Street Writers hosts a weekly writing workshop every Monday on Zoom. For more information about its regular Monday meeting or the June 21 special event, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

 

