NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Ready, set, go Sawdust opens 061821

Ready, set, go: Sawdust opens on July 2

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Ready set Bud Weir

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Bud Weir works on his booth

Ready set Wassmann

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Cliff Wassmann paints new 2021 Sawdust mural 

Ready set construction

Click on photo for a larger image

Still under construction, but tickets are on sale now at www.sawdustartfestival.org

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.