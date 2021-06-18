NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

LPAPA receives Festival of Arts Foundation grant

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is grateful to have received a $4,000 grant from The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation to supplement their educational projects. This generous grant will be used to continue to develop LPAPA’s Educational Plein Air Project. 

These funds will help in the production of a series of videos to be used in classrooms as well as purchase necessary supplies. The Plein Air Project will once again be presented during LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational October 2-10, 2021, to inspire our next generation of artists.

LPAPA students paint along the Laguna coast

LPAPA’s flagship educational program, the “Plein Air Project,” enables LPAPA artists/mentors the opportunity to introduce students to the history of plein air painting through lectures, demonstrations, and in-field study (where students are given art supplies to create their works of art), along with a field trip to museums. 

“The Younger Generation” is a program designed to provide students with the knowledge of plein air painting, art and California history, museum education, field study, and a multi-faceted education of California’s natural landscape. 

The program is meant to enhance students’ standard study of California history and allow them to connect these history studies to plein air art.  Ultimately, LPAPA hopes that the program will change the way a student looks at their surrounding landscape and inspire them to further explore their artistic abilities.

“The Next Generation” is a program designed to cultivate the next generation of plein air painters. LPAPA artists/mentors work with students from local colleges to assist in developing their knowledge and expertise in the plein air field. LPAPA supplies the mentors as well as supplies. 

“The Now Generation” is an adult mentoring program incorporating painting workshops, Plein Talks, and Paint Outs (both physical and virtual) for professional, emerging, and beginning plein air painters and art enthusiasts.

LPAPA’s “Plein Air Project” enables artists and mentors to introduce students to plein air painting 

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, established in 1996, is a nationwide organization of over 600+ artists at all experience levels and painting mediums, living anywhere in the world, as well as all art lovers who wish to support LPAPA and its mission. You do not be an artist or live in Laguna Beach to become a LPAPA Member and help further the organization’s mission. 

For additional information about LPAPA, LPAPA’s Plein Air Project, or the 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, contact Rosemary Swimm at (949) 376-3635 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

