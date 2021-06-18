NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Art in Public Places 061821

“Art in Public Places” – Memento 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the fifteenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Art in lips

Red lips and relics from the past

The public art project that resulted in the installation of Memento in October of 2004 was the concept of then Arts Commissioner Mike Tauber. The concept was for the public to play a part in public art. A call for artists was undertaken for a project that would involve the community.

Gerard Basil Stripling facilitated the design and installation of the project at Lang Park, encouraging the community to donate pieces to be included in the mural and also participate in the installation.

Art in face

Lots of memories

There are a lot of memories and mementos in the mural, that will only be known to those who participated – but can you find them: 

--Blown glass teapots by artist Gavin Heath

--Jan Koelle’s name tag from Acord’s Market (remember Acord’s?)

--Dora Wexell-Orgill’s car key stuck in the ignition

--Ceramic mermaids by Joan Corman

--Red lips overseen by Pat Kollenda and installed by Becky Barber

The installation occurred over numerous weekends and Gerard completed and brought the piece together.

Art in mermaid

Mermaid and mementos

“The concept, the experience, and the concluding work is a time capsule that I hope the community visits, to find the stories in the installation,” says Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl. “It reads as a whole, but it’s the intriguing details discovered in the work that take you on a journey.” 

This Arts Commission program, “Play a Part in Public Art”, was highly successful and includes many precious items from heirlooms to pieces created by numerous Laguna Beach artists.

Lang Park is located at 21540 Wesley Dr (and PCH) across from Montage Laguna Beach and Treasure Island Park.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

