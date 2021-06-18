NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 061821

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 18, 2021

An unpredictable summer ahead

Dennis 5Here comes summer as we approach the longest day of the year with 14 hours and 26 minutes of possible sunshine, as the sun will rise at 5:42 a.m. and set at 8:08 p.m. The further north you go the bigger the spread.

Local ocean temps remain pretty much in the mid-60s, still looking to reach that magical 70-degree mark. The warmest temp for the date was 77 in 1981 and the coldest was 59 in 1991.

The entire region west of the Continental Divide is under extreme or exceptional drought status with 16 wildfires already chewing up the landscape. Hopefully this summer’s monsoon season will make an appearance with some much-needed moisture as water tables are so low in places like Lake Mead that this summer would realistically have to get nearly triple above-normal totals just to break even. Rainfall totals in the Desert Southwest were a paltry 10-20 percent of normal thanks to the extreme domination of the enemy La Nina. That region normally gets about 60 percent of its annual rainfall between July 1 and September 15. We’re moving away from La Nina and we’re approaching a more neutral zone so that’s promising. 

Last year, the high that parks over the Four Corners area, allowing ample moisture to flow into the Southwest from three different sources, the Eastern Pacific, the Tropics, and the Gulf of Mexico – all three sources were cut off as that rain-producing high was displaced by several hundred miles to the east and settled over the Central Plains instead.

So, what kind of summer are we in for here at the beach and surrounding areas? It’s actually kind of hard to predict but there’s a general pattern here as sort of a guide. During a La Nina our summer tends to be under the influence of a stubborn marine layer that takes a lot longer to burn off, with no clearing until at least 2 or 3 p.m. or later. Historically there were a handful of summers where it was gloomy the whole summer for the most part, like in 1959, 1967, 1973, and 1991. There was a strong La Nina present all those years. Local ocean temps suffer too, struggling to reach that 70-degree threshold even once the whole time. South swells are at a premium at best when the “enemy” is around. Summer monsoon activity is much slower and there are very few days with thunderstorm activity in our mountains and deserts. 

When we’re in a more neutral zone just about anything can happen, but generally it’s a normal pattern with more sun, warmer water, reaching 70 more often than not, a bit more surf, and more normal totals of rain in the Southwest from more abundant thunderstorm activity.

With the exception of the last El Nino in 2015-16 that did not live up to all the hype it was getting, historically El Nino summers have been great around here with minimal marine layer, above-normal air and ocean temps, numerous south swells, and above-average thunderstorm activity. Our most consistent surf summers have all occurred when an El Nino is in the water, for example in 1958, 1966, 1972, 1976, 1983, 1985, 1992, 1997, 2002, and 2009. I’ll cover our best summers in next Tuesday’s edition of Stu News

Have a great weekend and Happy Father’s Day! 

ALOHA!

 

