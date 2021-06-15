NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Laguna Koi Pond: Living art right here in the canyon

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Pageant of the Masters isn’t the only example of living art in Laguna Canyon. For 32 years, Laguna Koi Pond has been the place to go for magnificent kaleidoscopic koi fish – “living art” as co-owner Greg Zuccolotto calls them.

Laguna Koi Pond, only one of two koi fish stores in Orange County, has been in its current location for 32 years. In 1991, Greg partnered with owner Ben Plonski, who started the business in 1989.

It’s no surprise that after all these years, Ben and Greg are encyclopedias of koi knowledge, and the information is fascinating. 

In fact, Ben was chosen to be one of the judges in the 2020 All Japan Koi Show, which is like The Westminster Dog Show, but this one is for koi fish. However, then the pandemic hit. The All Japan Nishikigoi Show is now in its 52nd year and is located at the Tokyo Ryutsu Center in Tokyo, Japan. Ben is looking forward to judging next year!

Ben is a self-described “fish geek” and has been since he was seven years old. He started out with angel fish before he became interested in koi fish. 

Laguna Koi duo



Co-owners Greg Zuccolotto (on left) and Ben Plonski

“This has been my sole livelihood for 46 years,” says Ben. “I don’t give up. Luck comes to those who persevere and work hard. I was hell-bent on making things work – and when you think that way, life will align with you.”

Greg, who’s from Southern California, went to Cal Poly and has a degree in zoology. He was in construction until four years ago when he retired, and now he spends more time at the store on the retail side. He also designs filter systems for customers and works with builders on creating ponds. 

“I have a passion for animals, fish especially,” he says.

Like Ben, his interest in fish goes back to an early age. 

“My grandfather was from Italy and didn’t speak English,” Greg says. “He had a goldfish pond at his house and got me involved in the pond and that’s how we bonded. After sixth grade camp, we built a pond at home, and I needed to get fish. So I went to the local exotic fish store and the salesperson said, “Have you heard of koi fish?” 

And that’s how it started.

Like Ben, Greg turned a hobby into a business. One to two times a year – for over 30 years – they travel to Japan to buy koi.

Laguna Koi entrance



Established 32 years ago, Laguna Koi Pond is open seven days a week

In the koi selection process, Greg says that it’s all about lineage, pedigree, and color patterns. There are 28 varieties, and hundreds of different names depending on the colors and patterns, but three varieties (from the Gosanke family) stand out for their excellence, perfection, and popularity: Kohaku, Sanke, and Showa.

“Once a year, we go to Japan to buy fish from the same breeder,” says Ben. “We’ve been purchasing them there for 25 years, and we trust them. We take photos and videos of fish and send them to dealers/collectors/customers all over the U.S. We also take special orders.”

The business has three components.

“Besides the retail store, we have a greenhouse in Newport Beach where we quarantine the fish when they arrive in the U.S.,” Ben says. “We also have a warehouse that distributes equipment such as filter systems.”

“The breeders are in the Niigata Region,” says Greg. “There are well over 200 koi breeders, specializing in different breeds. We spend one to two weeks there hand-picking the koi. There are pure breeds from championship lineages, and that’s where value goes up. Purebreds range from $100-$10,000 and sometimes, much more. Collectors also order fish from a certain lineage.”

Laguna Koi closeup



There are 28 varieties and hundreds of different names depending on the colors and patterns 

A Champion Kohaku recently sold for a mind-boggling 1.8 million dollars.

The breeders ship around 108 boxes per shipment for Laguna Koi Pond, 10-20 fish per box in a bag filled with oxygen. It takes 35-36 hours to fly them here. 

“It’s a lot of fish and a lot of work,” says Ben. “We have to clear customs and the USDA Fish and Wildlife Department.”

The koi are then sent to the greenhouse for quarantine before coming to the store.

Koi fish are a colorful, ornamental versions of the common carp. Although carp domestication is believed to have begun in China as far back as the 4th century, modern Japanese koi are believed to date back to early 19th-century Japan where wild, colorful carp were caught, kept, and bred by rice farmers. 

“They’re not found in the wild,” Greg says. “Koi are a mutation of the grass carp.” 

Omnivores, they eat koi pellets, green leafy vegetables, shrimp, citrus, oatmeal, insects, and watermelon.

“The koi become part of the family,” says Ben. “They live 15-50 years. 

They’re very sociable, and no two koi are alike.”

“Like dogs, different koi breeds have different personalities,” says Greg. “Some are friendly, some not, some are more anxious and others more chill.”

Laguna Koi Ben with fish



Ben with very large koi   

“Here in the tanks, they are separated by age – babies, one-year-olds, and two-year-olds,” says Ben.

They house 30,000 gallons of koi in the store and 30,000 in the greenhouse.

Koi lay 100,000 eggs at a time, but only 10 percent are marketable. One out of 100,000 fish ends up in some of their tanks.

Koi are very intelligent – known for their great memory, loyalty to their owners, and for their striking personalities.

Their predators are raccoons and blue heron, so at night, screened lids cover the tanks.

Ben recalls a blue heron who used to hang around. “It waited across 

the street for us to open and lift the screens and then it would fly in to get a fish and fly back out.”

Greg explains that pond construction can deter predators. “Ponds should be vertical and three-feet deep. Raccoons don’t want to swim and can’t climb out if it’s vertical. Herons only wade, and they can’t if the water is three feet deep.”

Laguna Koi fish swirling



 In the koi selection process, it's all about lineage, pedigree, and color patterns

“Ben takes care of the warehouse and greenhouse and I do retail,” says Greg. 

Laguna Koi Pond has 14-16 employees on staff. 

“Each pond takes about an hour per visit for maintenance,” says Ben. “We service well over 250 ponds a month. It’s a very large route.” 

Koi ponds are popular. There’s likely one koi pond per neighborhood block in Orange County.

“It’s a fun hobby, but it’s also a commitment,” says Ben. “For example, people worry about what to do when they go on vacation.”

One of the biggest health issues for koi is parasites, but the store carries medication to treat them. 

“We did really well during the pandemic,” Ben says. “We were open because we’re considered essential for the koi food. People were building ponds and upgrading what they had and improving filters. We had to hire two to three more employees.”

Even after all these years, Ben admits he doesn’t know all there is to know about koi. “It never feels like you know it all. I question procedures and question myself. I’m always open to ideas and never stop learning. I’m constantly feeling there’s something else I should know – that’s gone unanswered for 30 years. I continue to learn from the customers and the guys on the service routes. I respect other people’s experiences.” 

Staff member David “Woody” Wood has been at the store off and on for 19 years.

Laguna Koi Greg with fish



Greg with babies 

“Most of the staff have been here a long time,” says Greg.

“People are passionate about their fish and want to keep them healthy,” says Woody. “It’s simple and they learn along the way. We are open seven days a week. If there’s an emergency and the filter breaks or something, it can’t be shut down, and we need to be open.”

“There are several koi clubs in SoCal,” Woody continues. “People educate and learn from each other at the clubs and share experiences. They also hold pond tours for fundraisers to promote the clubs and their town.” 

For educational purposes, schools do field trips to the store. “We explain the different koi breeds and let the students feed them,” says Greg. “Seniors have outings here, too.”

He points out that having a koi pond doesn’t have to be outrageously expensive. “You can build one for $1,000. Dig a hole, line it with a rubberized pond liner, and get the right filter.”

If you’ve driven past the store and wondered what was behind the gates, stop and visit this amazing property and prepare to be mesmerized by these miraculous creatures.

Laguna Koi is located at 20452 Laguna Canyon Rd, and is open seven days a week.

For more information, go to www.lagunakoi.comor call (949) 494-5107.

 

