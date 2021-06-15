NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Port High School Student Union welcomes 061521

Port High School Student Union welcomes teens for community service

On Wednesday, June 16, all Laguna Beach teens entering 9th through 12th grades are invited to the Port Student Union for a group community service event to paint or sand well-shells for Lido Paddle Project (LPP). 

LPP’s mission is to support mental wellness for our first responders and veterans (www.lidopaddleproject.org). Teens can choose to register at www.theportlb.com or show up by 3 p.m. to engage in three hours of community service. There will be social distancing, snacks, beverages, a raffle for all participants, and community fun for those who attend.

The Port is a new student-led teen space located at Lang Park. It serves as a haven for recreation, community, learning, social interaction, service projects, and relaxation. 

Port High inside

A look inside The Port – a new student-led teen space located at Lang Park

Until now, Laguna Beach teens have not had a supervised recreation center to serve as a home away from home. With the pandemic, previous challenges (including substance abuse, family trauma, sachool pressures, and a lack of positive role models) became further exaggerated due to isolation and distance learning.

The Port serves teens with a safe space to enhance the protective factors in their lives. Many students are often left alone and under peer pressure to engage in risky behaviors. With participation from mentors, the Port family helps to build self-esteem, accountability, confidence, resiliency, and self-efficacy. 

For community service hours, the Port is working with the Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council and Laguna Beach’s Housing and Human Services Council. Service hours can be earned on site this summer during Wednesday afternoons. To supplement their offerings, the Port partners with college and career counselors at LBHS. Community leaders and entities including LBHS, SchoolPower, the PTA, and the City are part of this collaborative effort.

Some screen-free activities include painting, yoga, meditation, board games, crafts, cooking, sports, and reading. 

Social events will include a mixture of weekday and weekend evening opportunities including movies in the park, Aliso Beach bonfires, magic shows, teen-led special events, music, poetry, film festivals, art shows, and more. The team is currently working with community partners to provide incentives and sponsorships to ensure all services remain free. Businesses are encouraged to participate in a variety of formats.

Interested parties may contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, visit www.theportlb.com.

 

