NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! continues Summer Jazz Series 061521

Laguna Beach Live! continues Summer Jazz Series Wednesday with Kevin Hicks Quintet

Laguna Beach Live! is delighted to continue its weekly series of acclaimed jazz musicians on Wednesday evenings through June 23rd. The series continues this coming Wednesday, June 16, with the Kevin Hicks Quintet and concludes on June 23 with the Brian Clancy Quintet. The concerts are streamed on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page and YouTube Channel at 6 p.m. on each concert date. 

Award-winning B.A.C. endorsing trombonist Kevin Hicks has established himself as one of the most important and creative voices on the music scene today, both as a performer and as an educator.

Laguna Beach Kevin Hicks

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Award-winning musician Kevin Hicks 

With performing experience from around the world, ranging in context from clubs and performing arts centers to cruise ships and theme parks, Kevin Hicks is seasoned beyond his years.

After finishing his master’s degree from University of Florida in 2014, Kevin moved to L.A and quickly became recognized. Not only in demand in L.A., but as a guest performing artist and educator on stages and classrooms across the United States and overseas. 

Mr. Hicks works at Disneyland and with many bands and ensembles in the Los Angeles area and does extensive recording session work. Kevin Hicks runs an independent online lesson studio and has released the books Trombone Visualizer and Sight-Reading Monster. His methods in trombone pedagogy are truly innovative, especially in the area of music improvisation. 

Kevin is featured on many recordings as a sideman, but his award-winning debut album Wave Tripping was released February 2017 and features his many musical influences, special guests, and his melodic prowess through improvisation.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.