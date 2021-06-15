NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Laguna Beach Pride 365 plans to promote 061521

Laguna Beach Pride 365 plans to promote local businesses and diversity this summer

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is on a mission to revitalize commerce for all the merchants, restaurants, clubs, galleries, and other businesses in Laguna Beach, according to the nonprofit group’s president, Craig Cooley. 

“We have started a new push, with the support of the City of Laguna Beach, the Chamber of Commerce, and the marketing arm of the city, Visit Laguna Beach, to put on a four-month promotional program with an event each week,” Cooley says. “Our program is designed to utilize the strength of diversity to bring new revenue to Laguna and revitalize commerce in the city.”

Laguna Beach Toni

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo/by Kathleen Clark

Councilmember Toni Iseman celebrates a past Pride gathering

The promotion will begin with “Pride at the Promenade,” a prideful weekend event for everyone to enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer, appropriately staged during June, LGBT Pride Month. The Promenade, located on Forest Ave, is the new social place to see and be seen in Laguna. This event, aka Pride Day Laguna, takes place on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 10 p.m. On Sunday, June 27, the inimitable Endora will host the famous Drag Bingo Brunch at the Royal Hawaiian from 11-2 p.m.

“Join us for this weekend-long event and the much overdue opportunity to get out of the house for some in-person encounters,” Cooley urges. “Mix it up with some heartfelt camaraderie and socializing. Shop the local merchants, enjoy award-winning cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. Make a weekend of it as you shake the dust off your flip flops, put on your summer shorts, grab your bronzer, and celebrate Pride Laguna style!”

Laguna Beach group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Pride 365 board members and event organizers

To promote this event and all Laguna Beach Pride 365 events, the nonprofit is implementing a very aggressive marketing effort to reach out to the greater community, including Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Long Beach, and San Diego.

Cooley adds, “Our message is all about the merchants of Laguna Beach and (our city’s) many unique retail businesses, culinary offerings, and art galleries. We’re focusing on local businesses via social media and direct sales.” 

Other currently scheduled events include:

--July 10: “Paddle with Pride” Stand-Up Paddle and Sunset Picnic

--August 14: “Pride Beach Party” at Camel Point, aka West Street Gay Beach

--September 11: “End of Summer White Party” dance at Seven Degrees

As subsequent events are scheduled, and new details become available, they will be listed on the group’s website at www.LagunaBeachPride.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.