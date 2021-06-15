NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Dr. Anita Wang, MD to host Community Vitality Celebration on Thursday

On Thursday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m., Dr. Anita Wang will offer free Emsculpt and Emsella mini-treatments as part of her Community Vitality Celebration, an expression of gratitude to her patients and the community. 

These two medical devices help patients strengthen their muscles for increased mobility, stability, metabolism, and mood. The Emsculpt works on abdominals, glutes, arms, and legs for strength and definition, while the Emsella chair tightens the pelvic floor for improved intimacy and bladder control. Both are alternatives to prescription medications and surgical procedures, and are known for their gentleness.

Dr. Anita, as she likes patients to call her, and staff will also be available to answer questions on what functional medicine is, how integrative medicine blends conventional and holistic medicine, wellness assessments, true optimal health, and how taking a lifestyle, non-invasive approach to health care can be affordable, gentle, and effective for longevity and vitality.

Dr. Anita sunset

Dr. Anita Wang is hosting a Community Vitality Celebration event on Thursday, June 17

Raffles and goodie bags will be provided from Dr. Anita’s office and other local businesses, along with light refreshments. Attendees will also earn extra raffle tickets for tagging her on Instagram @anitawang_md #askdranita with their own wellness posts from the event.

The Community Vitality Celebration will also benefit Laguna’s first responders, who will receive a full Emsculpt treatment that day when they attend the event. She could not have done her job during this pandemic without the help of her fellow doctors, nurses, firefighters, law enforcers, EMTs, paramedics, and other rescue team members, and hopes the community will help her in recognizing their efforts at the event.

Dr. Anita believes that we all benefit when we focus on our individual health. When she was working in the Emergency Room during COVID, it was her greatest wish for individuals to be diligent in protecting themselves – wearing masks, staying distanced, and later, getting vaccinated. Above all, she firmly believes the key to community health lies in education about each individual’s true optimal health.

When asked about the extreme variance in COVID symptoms from her patients, she returns to the fundamentals of functional medicine. “Why does an 80-year-old get a mild case and a 20-year-old a severe case? The 80-year-old may watch their diet, eat no processed food, and limit sugar, and the younger patient may not. It’s not age; it’s the health of the host. Contrary to popular belief, health is only 25 percent genetics, and more importantly, 75 percent lifestyle.” 

Dr. Anita treatment

Dr. Anita Wang will offer complimentary Emsella and Emsculpt mini-treatments on Thursday, June 17

Dr. Anita feels that we need to become a more resistant, resilient host to fight off this virus and diseases in general. In her practice, her goal is to help people before they develop illness or disease, by building up their unique immune systems and optimizing their cellular function. 

Living proof that Dr. Anita’s approach works: her 90-year-old mother Mrs. Wang, who is living with more vitality today than most individuals half her age do. “In one day, my mom gets up, sweeps her deck and cleans her apartment, plays nine holes of golf, practices tap dancing, gets on Zoom for her Zumba class, does her eccentric exercises, and goes for her 8,000-step daily walk. She also works on her brain by reading and doing some Sudoku. She keeps her core to floor muscles strong with the Emsella and Emsculpt, which has helped with her energy, mood, and sleep. She no longer gets up every two hours like before and sleeps through the entire night.

“Friends my own age take a year to do some of these activities. She does them all in one day! To top it all off, she is taking personalized supplements I prescribe her to keep her micronutrients, gut, and hormones balanced. She feels she has more energy and a greater well-being than ever before.”

To schedule a treatment time at the Community Vitality Celebration, RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/158279840263/ so that a staff member can contact you to schedule your time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome, but RSVPs are highly recommended. Swag bags will be available for registered attendees while supplies last.

Dr. Anita hopes the community will assist her in spreading the message about this event and her services. Though she has saved countless lives in the ER, she believes the true power lies within everyday individuals who encourage their friends and family to adopt and maintain healthy habits today and every day.

Dr. Anita Wang, MD – Wellness, Longevity & Aesthetics is located at 255 Thalia St, Suite B. For more information, visit www.anitawangmd.com.

 

