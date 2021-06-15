NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Providence Mission Hospital named No. 1 061521

Providence Mission Hospital named No. 1 hospital in OC by Newsweek

Providence Mission Hospital has announced that it has once again been named in Newsweek’s 2021 list of the World’s Best Hospitals. In fact, Providence Mission was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in all of Orange County. This achievement comes during a significant year – the 50th anniversary of the Mission Viejo campus. The Laguna Beach campus celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019.

“For the past 62 years, Providence Mission Hospital has provided the most personalized and exceptional care to our community,” said Seth Teigen, chief executive of Mission Hospital. “We are honored to be acknowledged as the most superior hospital in the region thanks to our dedicated team of physicians and caregivers who prioritize patient safety and compassionate care every single day.”

Providence Mission outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Providence Mission Hospital in South Laguna Beach

Newsweek’s highly competitive process ranks the best hospitals across 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and Israel. According to Newsweek, the hospitals named as the World’s Best are at the forefront of adapting to new health care challenges, shaping the future of medicine while providing top-notch patient care.

Additionally, Providence Mission received a number of accolades over the course of the last year. The hospital was recognized by Healthgrades as a five-star recipient in nine critical areas, including treatment of heart attack, treatment of heart failure, colorectal surgery, and treatment of sepsis. And Healthgrades named Providence Mission as one of the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for cranial neurosurgery and recognized the hospital with the Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award.

The Joint Commission also recently awarded Providence Mission the Gold Seal of Approval for Sepsis Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with the highest performance standards. This certification evaluates how hospitals use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve sepsis care, while also educating and preparing patients and their caregivers for discharge to reduce readmissions.

As part of the hospital’s 50th anniversary celebration in Mission Viejo, these accolades will be recognized, along with spotlighting sacred community moments and stories of health partnerships. More will be shared in the months to come. 

For additional information, visit www.supportmissionhospital.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.