LB Business Club presents Chief Garcia for Thursday’s Speaker Series

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to present Mike Garcia, City of Laguna Beach Fire Chief, as its guest speaker on Thursday, June 17. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Chief Garcia’s topic of discussion will be: “Laguna Beach Fire Safety Practices and Protocols: How Every Resident Can Help.”

Mike Garcia began his tenure as the Fire Chief for the City of Laguna Beach in April 2018. He came to Laguna after spending over 35 years in the Fire Service working for three different departments, most recently working for the City of Long Beach for 28 years.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City of Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia

While in Long Beach, he worked in Operations in all districts within the city, holding the ranks of Firefighter, Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief, and also participating as a long-term acting Fire Chief. He has held many administrative assignments during his career: Public Information Officer, CERT Team Coordinator, Community Services Division Supervisor, and Director of Training (in-service and new firefighter training).

As a manager he has led the Bureaus of Support Services, which includes Dispatch, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Fleet (design, maintenance, and acquisition), Training, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Program (PEER Support), Technology Services, Reports and Data, and Grants Management. He also led the Fire Prevention Bureau as the Fire Marshal, which included New Construction/Plan Review, High-Rise, State-Mandated Facilities, Underground Tank/Hazmat, Special Events and Filming, Harbor and Port Fire Prevention, Fire/Arson Investigations, and Code Enforcement.

As the Fire Chief for Laguna Beach, he is a member of the Orange County Fire Chief’s Association serving as the liaison to the county Training Officers Committee, which serves to better train, prepare, and coordinate local fire department members to ensure an effective and coordinated collaborative response. His goal as Fire Chief is to further support the excellent fire services the community receives and expects, while enhancing training, employee development, preparedness, prevention, community education, and overall department excellence.

Along with many Fire Service specific qualifications and certifications, Mike Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The group’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The June 17 meeting will be hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, Ste. 101. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction this weekend

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at [email protected] or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at [email protected] or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Jazz Band swings into action for the Fete De La Musique on Saturday

The Laguna Jazz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, will perform its cool jazz and big band favorites on Saturday, June 19 for the 14th annual Fête de la Musique.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laguna Jazz Band will perform at the Main Beach Cobblestones. Ginger Hatfield will sing from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Lisa Morrice will sing from 12-1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the Fête officially begins, as Morrice will sing “La Marseillaise” for the opening ceremony.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa Morrice and the Laguna Jazz Band kick off the 14th annual Fete de la Musique on Saturday, June 19 at Main Beach

The playlist mingles big band classics from the likes of Duke Ellington, jazz standards from George Gershwin and Carlos Jobim, and more contemporary tunes sung by pop artists like Sade.

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player Carol Reynolds. After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach for several years.

The Laguna Jazz Band or the Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Yoga, tacos, and beach walks

By Sara Nuss-Galles

My husband and I had long enjoyed Laguna Beach when we stopped off on vacations between Los Angeles and San Diego. But suddenly, our far-fetched dream came true, and we were moving from the East Coast to Southern California – a huge move, geographically, socially, and emotionally. My husband got a great job at a local university and a fabulous well-lit studio to boot. Nothing quickens an artist’s heart and sweetens any deal like a great studio. He was thrilled and flew out to start the new semester in August of 2004.

As to me, once the initial euphoria ebbed, I recall feeling like I was facing terra incognita. I began making lists. Positives: I love the beach and the ocean and enjoy wading up to my ankles; after Chicago and East Coast winters I was finished with snow, ice storms, scraping car windows, digging for the newspaper, and wearing socks and a muffler to bed. Negatives: I knew just a few people in SoCal; I had no job and my writing contacts were with local outlets back East; I was the one staying behind in Madison, N.J., to sort through 24 years of stuff in our 200-plus-year Revolutionary-era house, barn, basement, attic, and garage. Did I mention we were collectors? Some might say hoarders, but I wouldn’t go that far. I was sorting, tossing, and donating carloads of books, collectibles, long-outgrown children’s clothes, games, rejected cat toys, and litter boxes. I posted on Ebay and held several yard sales.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The author and her husband Arie Galles

I had a monster job to handle and felt swamped. That said, I tried to be the good spouse and realize that my husband also had a lot to deal with. He was living in a motel in Lake Forest that reminded him of scenes in Barton Fink, the Coen brothers’ movie. That was not a good thing. And he had to prove himself daily to students, faculty, and administration. Loath as I am to say it, mine was the bigger job.

I finally came out for a conjugal visit on December 24, 2004. I arrived late in the evening at John Wayne Airport and my husband picked me up in his rental car. I was hungry, grouchy, and tired.

“Is there food in the Bates Motel room fridge?” I asked.

“Oops,” was the answer. “I was really busy and forgot.”

I was not pleased. My good cheer at being with my beloved was being sorely challenged by my baser needs. A restaurant open on Christmas Eve? I was not hopeful.

Determined to find sustenance, we drove to Laguna, winding down Laguna Canyon Road. The streets were quiet. And then it appeared, a beacon of light and hospitality. We’d never been to Romeo Cucina, but it looked inviting, and most important, it was open.

We were greeted like family, seated and warmed with a drink and their amazing hearth-baked bread and piquant olive tapenade. We munched, we drank, and gradually we relaxed and remembered how good it was to be together. We ordered salad and pastas, ate every morsel, and swabbed our plates with the crispy bread.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dennis Piszkiewicz

Romeo Cucina

Our server was friendly and attentive and, somehow, we shared our story – new job, cross-country flight, motel, no food, and my anxiety of all the newness. She and my husband began speaking Italian and connected about food, family, and pasta. We paid the check and were about to leave when she came back with a gift.

“Buon Natale,” she said, handing us a loaf of their bread, a container of tapenade, and some butter for our morning repast.

“Grazie mille,” we answered, touched and grateful.

Very soon we moved out of the motel, settling ourselves and our two cats into a rental condo near Victoria Beach. No more long, narrow motel corridors or strange comings-and-goings night and day. My husband spent a lot of time at work. I read, I walked the beaches, did some writing for distant clients, joined a yoga class at the pre-Susi Q Recreation Center – and I made a friend. She and I made a weekly post-yoga ritual of taco tasting across town. La Sirena on Mermaid Street soon became my favorite. The cats settled in, old friends came out to visit, and we made new friends through the university and the art scene.

Was it the crispy bread, the tapenade, and the kind server in my time of need? Or perhaps it was the Victoria Beach walks, the relaxed atmosphere of eateries like Romeo Cucina, La Sirena, and Laguna Thai by the Sea? I’m pretty sure it was all of those. I began to be at home.

Sara Nuss-Galles’ writing has appeared in The New York Times, the LA Times, and Lilith, among others, and she was honored to be a guest columnist on National Public Radio’s Marketplace.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to: https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at [email protected].

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at [email protected], or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 pm. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy the setting sun and the rising full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Community invited to weekly Well-Shell Meditations

Lido Paddle Project, Laguna Beach’s new nonprofit promoting wellness for first responders and veterans, welcomes the community to join together for complimentary Well-Shell Meditations every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. out of Heisler Park on the green just south of Diver’s Cove.

The Well-Shell, created by the Lido Paddle Project team, is the “happy cousin” of the worry rock. Volunteers have sanded, primed, and painted the exteriors of recycled mussel shells, allowing the smooth abalone interiors to remain.

Lido Paddle Project has been presenting these to our protectors after they participate in paddle/kayak sessions. Veteran Will Romero carries one with him in his pocket. He reaches for it when the need for peace arises during his intense workdays.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Well-Shells, painted by volunteers on recycled mussel shells

Laguna Beach’s Michelle Highberg, CDO Consultant for LPP, states: “When we share the shells with our protectors, we remind them of why we chose the Well-Shell. Like our everyday heroes, each shell is an individual with character and a smooth interior. These strong shells joined with their partners to protect a life. Additionally, for some good energy, each Well-Shell is painted with love by those who care to say thank you.”

According to the theory of acupressure, specific points on one’s hands activate corresponding energy meridian points in the body. The thumb and pointer finger used to rub the Well-Shell are responsible for reducing fear and worry. According to the principles of cognitive behavior therapy, these shells represent a self-soothing exercise to counteract negative comforting habits including addictions, plus they promote endorphin production to help calm the mind.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Veteran Will Romero carries a Well-Shell with him in his pocket

In the meditations, Lido Paddle Project’s holistic healer and CMO, Evelina Pentcheva, helps guests activate the shells by intention setting during meditation so that the memory of the uplifting experience remains with the bearer.

Lido Paddle Project’s Lead Therapist, Laguna Beach resident Brooke Bergman Parr, MFT, states, “Well-Shells serve as a tangible reminder of participants’ experience with us – a transitional object for them to touch and feel. Objects like these assist in internalizing the feelings of support, love, and belonging we want participants to have. Research indicates that feeling connected to a community is an integral part of the healing process for many health conditions. It is what makes life meaningful. We are hoping to build a supportive community around our veterans and first responders centered around play and community: Well-Shells are part of the community-building process.”

Well-Shells will be distributed complimentary to any first responders, veterans, or family members. Others may obtain one by a nominal donation.

To learn more about Lido Paddle Project and its offerings, visit www.lidopaddleproject.org. To learn more about volunteering, including joining for a Well-Shell painting event, email [email protected].

Guest Column

There are three kinds of people: Who are you?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

There are three kinds of people…this is a vast generalization, but just go with me for a minute: The Stone-Hearted. The Half-Hearted. And the Full-Hearted.

The Stone-Hearted…are subconsciously driven by their unhealed wounds – as many of us can be, but Stone-Hearteds aren’t fully aware that they’re in pain. They tend to cling to that pain; they build walls and weapons out of their pain. It’s all very…painful. Cynicism is like a pleasure sport for them.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Note to Full-Hearted change makers: The Stone-Hearted people are going to require tolerance – which is different from acceptance. You’re going to have to look at them and remember that we’re all from the same source – this will help you have compassion for the pain that they’re in that they don’t even know they’re in, and also help you see how to lessen the pain that they cause.

Not all people are changeable, and the Stone-Hearteds can be viciously stubborn. In terms of an inclusive vision and better way of doing things, Stone-Hearteds need to know what’s in it for them. Don’t burn yourself out going to war with them. Pick your battles and free your energy up for peace-keeping missions.

The Half-Hearted…want a better life, but they don’t really want to give up their comforts or familiar ideologies. They love the cozy status quo, consumption is a hobby, and they definitely want things to go “back to normal.”

Note to Full-Hearted change-makers: everyone awakens at their own pace, the machinations of karma and soul work are a mystery – so we go easy on the judgment, but hold the space for change. Half-Hearted is still half-engaged. So keep the faith, have lots of engaged conversation – hold up on the guilt trips, pull back on the preaching – and instead role model the heck outta your morals and ideals.

The Full-Hearted…Hi, hello, you Full-Hearted change leader. You can see the beautiful ideal and you know you’re a part of its unfolding. You’re answering the call to lead.

Heads up: “To whom much is given, much is expected.” The Full-Hearted are going to have to pick up some slack. More love, more patience – we’ll have to turn the other cheek more often. That’s more than alright. When you turn the other check, you can see into the future.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Move upward to higher ideals

We are more compassionate because it’s in our nature. We let the upheaval move us upward to higher ideals. We will not be contorted by resentment or checks ‘n balances of who worked for what, and is entitled to which, and what’s even. That’s more than alright. When your heart is open, everybody’s in.

We may not reap the rewards of our steadfast love. Might die before the work is done, might go unnoticed and materially unrewarded. That’s more than alright. The point is to generate more love and we know that it’s all accounted for by the ledger of soul.

Full-Hearteds are leading, creating, and building – even if the others don’t join in immediately. We don’t wait, we embody. We’re going to preach, model, elect, give, donate, sing, create, and give some more. We are uniting and inviting. Unity consciousness is our favorite.

There will be disheartening times and near crushing despair. There will be resistance. And the Full-Hearteds will be thinking, “Really? Did you not live through the era-revolution-year with the rest of humanity?” That’s more than alright. We breathe deep into our devotion, and we carry on to run for city council, reform our kids’ school curriculum, and lead our companies to pour profits back into the community. We garden. We rest. We pray and plan – together.

Did I mention that there will be resistance? It could come from places we didn’t expect it. Our favorite aunt, or our business partner, or the friend we thought we knew for sure. That’s more than alright. Love assesses everything from common ground.

The Full-Hearteds will be called crazy, idealistic, rebellious, too soft, too New Age, irrational, impractical, so angry, disloyal, righteous, moralistic, idealistic, unrealistic, unreasonable…and (gasp!)…utopian. It won’t be the first time; it will not be the last. That’s more than alright. This moment was made for the Full-Hearteds to let love rule. We see the beautiful ideal and we know that we’re all a part of its unfolding.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Meet Pet of the Week Sparky

Sparky is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old border collie mix who is neutered. Sparky is very active, and needs a secure 6-foot fence wherever he lives. He loves being around other dogs, and looks forward to exploring the outdoors every day. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Sparky adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sparky is a great companion to bring on your next adventure

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to its approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.