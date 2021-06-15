NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Council agenda includes city budget, South Laguna property acquisition, street performer ordinance

By SARA HALL

City Council has some interesting and noteworthy items on the agenda today, including the city budget, an ordinance related to street performers, and acquisition of a property in South Laguna that could possibly replace a fire station. 

Up first during the regular agenda today (June 15) is the city budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget item includes a number of salaries, employee association agreements, and projects. Council previously provided feedback during a budget workshop on May 18.

With the suggested changes, the general fund budget is balanced with a 20 percent reserve of $13.7 million, according to the staff report. The proposed expenditures for 2021-22 are $73.94 million. 

Some of the changes suggested during the budget workshop include: An increase to the business license administrative fee from $5 to $20 to offset the cost of outsourcing and automating the application and renewal process; $200,000 in contractual services for the police department for a leadership academy, professional development, and investigation services; and appropriating $1 million from the parking fund for fire station #4 property acquisition. 

Also included in the budget is a donation from the Offield Family Foundation of $50,000 in 2021 and $50,000 in 2022 for improvements to Riddle Field. It’s also proposed to appropriate a matching contribution from the park in-lieu fund for both years. 

The park in-lieu fund currently has a reserve of $500,000 for the South Laguna Community Garden, which is set to expire on June 30, unless extended by the council. Nearly two dozen residents wrote to council in support of funding the garden, and at least one opposed.

Staff is also recommending appropriating $20,000 from the housing in-lieu fund for a feasibility analysis of housing sites recommended by the Housing and Human Services Committee. An additional $10,000 is suggested for accessory dwelling unit outreach to help engage stakeholders and residents in coming up with solutions for affordable housing.

From the transportation infrastructure fund, staff is recommending $2.5 million be transferred to the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund for the Laguna Canyon Road undergrounding and other medium and long-term goals approved as part of the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report.

Salary changes for the budget include restoring the salary increase of 2.5 percent for city employees that was given up last July to help lessen the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Other requests include an additional $600,000 for ambulance services, $50,000 for a resident and business survey, $30,000 for outreach material for the Environmental Protection Plan, $36,000 for summer portable toilets in South Laguna, $250,000 for police department restrooms and city council lighting, and $100,000 for an assessment of solar panels at all city facilities. 

Also during regular business, council will consider acquiring property in South Laguna for future civic uses, including possibly as a replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station. 

If approved, the action will authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of 31727 Coast Hwy and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate.

Pursuant to council direction, the city has entered into escrow to acquire the property 31727 Coast Hwy, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone. The city has offered $2.7 million and has three months to complete its due diligence. 

Staff lists the need for the property as “future civic uses” in the report. 

“While the city might ultimately determine to utilize the property for replacing fire station #4 and/or other public-serving amenities, a use decision will not be made until later and only in compliance with all applicable legal requirements,” the staff report reads. 

The current #4 fire station is located at 31646 2nd Ave.

Staff also recommends transferring an appropriation of $37,000 from project savings in the 31526 and 31532 Coast Hwy (at the intersection of Catalina Avenue) environmental analysis project to this project.

Council also directed staff to cease efforts to obtain the other two South Laguna parcels, for which the city had previously offered $1.7 million and had entered into escrow with the owner last February.

“The decision to withdraw from the transaction was due primarily to a complication with the property ownership that prevented the person who signed the escrow documents to convey free and clear title,” the staff report explains. 

Subsequent to the uncertain title issues surfacing, city staff learned about the availability of 31727 Coast Hwy property and determined that location was more suitable to develop civic uses. 

Acquisition of the new property can be funded using the $1.7 million recovered from the withdrawal of the Catalina Avenue/PCH deal, another $1 million set aside from the parking fund in the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget, and $100,000 from the 2020-21 future facilities fund.

Another item on council’s agenda is an ordinance regarding street performers. 

The proposed ordinance continues to allow street performances, however, if adopted, performers would be required to adhere to a set of conditions while performing regarding the time, place, and manner of performances within the public domain, including the Promenade on Forest.

“Street performers can provide a public amenity that enhances the character of the city,” the staff report reads. “As such, the city should seek to encourage such performances consistent with the overall public interest.”

The performers can sometimes create public safety problems, by impacting the ability of individuals to move safely on sidewalks, staff explains in the report. 

Cognizant that street performers are engaged in First Amendment activities, staff is proposing the ordinance to ensure the safety of performers, their audience, and the general public, as well as to prevent interference with the ability of businesses to operate. 

A summary of the proposed ordinance:

--Performers are authorized to perform daily between the hours of 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

--Street performers cannot perform within 10 feet of a bus stop, street corner, marked pedestrian crosswalk, business entrance and driveways, or residential entrance.

--A performer may not utilize an area that would reduce the sidewalk to less than four feet.

--A performer cannot build a stage or use any props that can cause bodily injury or create a fire hazard.

--Performances may not utilize any public benches, waste receptacles, or other street furniture.

Provisions listed would apply to all public areas within city limits, but not private property. Individuals or organizations wishing to perform on private property could be subject to sperate regulations, which could include obtaining a temporary use permit from the city.

The proposed ordinance also includes specific regulations for the performance deck at the Promenade on Forest.

“Since the closure of lower Forest Avenue and the creation of a pedestrian promenade, performers and nonprofit organizations have utilized the stage area and successfully provided ambient music and programming,” staff explain in the report. 

Staff recommends a specific process for these individuals and groups to use the area. 

Additional proposed regulations for the Promenade on Forest include:

--A city issued performance permit is required.

--The performance deck is available to nonprofit organizations Monday through Thursday between 4 and 9 p.m., and seven days per week between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for individual performers. 

--Nonprofit organization’s performance duration may not exceed four hours, while individual performers may not exceed three hours.

--A single nonprofit organization may not reserve the performance deck for more than 14 days per calendar year.

--The performance deck shall be available to individual street performers on a schedule determined by the city based on seasonality, business needs, and other city programming.

Violations would be considered infractions and subject to administrative fines and penalties.

Earlier in the Council meeting, during the consent calendar, City Council will consider contracts related to the Irvine Cove sewer lift station generator project, a pilot telecommuting program for employees, an update on the summer 2021 festival parking program, and a review of Zoom/in-person hybrid options for holding future City Council meetings.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. 

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 97603440658#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may speak in person in Council Chambers by entering the chambers through the rear door, speak on your subject of interest, and immediately exit through the front door. A face covering must be worn while in the chambers, including while speaking.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on June 14 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. 

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on June 15 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on June 15, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

