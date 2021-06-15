NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Meet Pet of the Week Barley 061521

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Barley is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered 6-year-old sweet flame point Siamese cat. Barley is very affectionate and is known to talk a lot. On his search for a new home, Barley is very adaptable and will do good in any place that fosters love. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Barley adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Click on photo for a larger image

Barley is a sweet companion to have by your side 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.