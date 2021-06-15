NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Laguna Beach Live 061521

Laguna Beach Live! awards scholarships to four deserving LBHS students

Without musicians there is no music. Laguna Beach Live! works to make sure there is great music for all by supporting our professional artists, our rising stars, and our local students. 

Traditionally, Laguna Beach Live! gives two $1,000 scholarships to Laguna Beach High School students who want to pursue their love of music. But this was an extraordinary year with exceptional applications and thanks to Laguna Live! Board Members who donated extra money, four students divided a generous $4,500. 

The recipients were Samuel Eidt II, James Davison, Nicholas Reardon, and Claire Tigner. These four students, like all past scholarship winners, are very passionate about music and wrote convincing essays detailing their budding careers. Laguna Beach Live! wishes them all the best and hopes that their music will continue to sustain them in the future.

Laguna Beach Live!, a non-profit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, the organization presents high-quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate, and in our community. 

Education for our kids is a high priority for Laguna Beach Live! The organization’s goal is to continually increase the quality and number of professional live performances in the city throughout the year, especially in the non-summer months, and to offer educational programs to promote the appreciation of music for the enjoyment and education of residents, especially students. Laguna Beach Live! believes increased cultural activities will enrich the lives of all who attend these events and have a positive economic impact on the city.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

