NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Laguna Playhouse, 100 years and counting 061521

Laguna Playhouse, 100 years and counting!

While Laguna Playhouse had its centennial birthday during quarantine, the celebration still continues. Stu News is pleased to partner with this 100-year organization and celebrate those people whose generosity has helped make it the cultural icon it is today. 

Trustee Lisa Hale has been a significant supporter, especially during the closure with her Bring Up the Lights matching grant. Dan Lauria’s Keeping Live Theatre Alive program was an amazing help during closure. These vignettes from your favorite stage, screen, and TV artists are available for free on the Playhouse’s website at www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Laguna Playhouse Hale

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa Hale

Glenn Gray leads the Playhouse’s illustrious board, which includes Joe Hanauer, Jim Mellor, Paul Singarella, Heidi Miller, and Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, all who have been longtime supporters of Laguna Playhouse. 

Board Emeritus Otis Healy and Ilona Martin have remained critical supporters of their favorite Playhouse even after leaving the board. 

Two significant supporters are Board Chair and local actress Pat Kollenda, whose 36+ year involvement with the Playhouse is still going strong, and the chair of the 90th Anniversary Gala, Karyn Philippsen, whose commitment to the Playhouse, and arts organizations in general, is evidenced by the creation of the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District. And South Coast Plaza is the first corporate sponsor recognized, an honor bestowed due to their longtime support of Laguna Playhouse. 

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know who you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse legends.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.