 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

It’s June 15…what’s new in the battle from “Beyond”

It’s June 15, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has announced that the state is now “Beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” All sectors return to “usual operations” with limited exceptions while following these general public health recommendations:

--No capacity limitations.

--No physical distancing limitation for attendees, customers, and guests who are fully vaccinated.

--Face mask requirements to follow CDPH’s Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings.

--Travel restrictions to follow the CDC’s Recommendations and the CDPH’s Travel Advisory, both of which recommend being fully vaccinated before resuming domestic travel.

–Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result will be required to attend “Indoor Mega Events” (those with crowds of greater than 5,000 attendees in indoor venues). For “Outdoor Mega Events” (those with crowds of greater than 10,000 attendees in outdoor venues), verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test result will be strongly recommended, and attendees who do not verify vaccination status should be asked to wear face coverings.

Businesses, venue operators, or hosts may choose to:

--Provide information to all patrons, guests, and attendees regarding vaccination requirements and allow vaccinated individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.

--Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.

--Require all patrons to wear masks.

No person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a business.

Everyone must still wear masks in the workplace, on public transit, medical facilities, K-12 schools, correctional facilities, and shelters. It is important to note that this workplace guidance is being considered on June 17, 2021, by Cal/OSHA, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which may lead to a modification of these requirements. 

For more information, view the CDPH’s Beyond the Blueprint Questions & Answers. To find a convenient vaccination location, including mobile events that feature afternoon and evening hours, call the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000, visit www.Othena.com, or follow the HCA on Twitter (@ochealth) and Facebook (@ochealthinfo).

 

