 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 061521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 15, 2021

It was devilishly hot one long-ago June

Dennis 5June gloom has been easy on us as of late with plenty of sunshine after the very early burn-off, with afternoon temps climbing into the mid-70s. Local ocean temps are still a bit on the cool side at 63-65 degrees, a couple of degrees below normal for the date.

June 16, 1981, was a day for the history books here in Laguna.

I was living in North Laguna at the time. My bedroom window faced just about due east so the only time it got windy in there was during a Santana wind event. My bed was right under the window, and I kept the window open at all times of the year as I loved the fresh air on my face. It really helped me sleep and I didn’t have to worry about any rain coming in as there was a sizeable overhang outside my window.

At about 6 a.m. on the morning of June 16, I was awakened by a super-warm wind on my face, and it was blowing pretty good at 20-25 mph or so from the ENE. Yep, it was a Santana wind alright, but in the middle of June? That’s totally weird and it was already 82 degrees with 12 percent humidity, and the sun was barely up! Just then my phone rang, and it was my weather buddy Spyder Wills, who lived a block away, and he too was awakened by this freak of nature’s Devil wind, as his window at his place also faces east. We’re both like, if it’s this warm this early, how hot is it gonna be at noon or 1 p.m.?

By 9 a.m. the temp is up to 88 and the offshores are still blowing at 20-25 mph. One of my surf buddies that lives up in Newport calls me and says there are 40 mph gusts up there and it’s also 88 up there with 10 percent humidity.

Shortly after, Spyder and I head down to our favorite beach at Oak Street to spend what looks like the whole day there. By 11 a.m. the winds are beginning to ease off as the mercury continues to climb. Now it’s up to 94. The hot sun is beginning to sting as we’re spending more time in the water bodysurfing the fun little 2-3 ft peelers. The water seems as warm as a heated pool, so we take the water temp near the surface and it reads 81 degrees! It’s becoming too hot on the beach.

By 1 p.m. the air is very still, so still you could light a match and it would stay lit without cupping it. The air temp is a blistering 101 degrees. We take the temp of the dry sand at the top of the beach. It reads an unbelievable 141! You had to have your beach flops on at all times or there would surely be blisters. 

The air visibility is so clear it looks like Catalina is across the street. The Island appears three to four times taller. There’s a rare superior mirage going on which makes Catalina look like it’s only a few miles away! What a day! We didn’t leave the beach until sunset as it was still 90 at the time of sunset at 8:06 p.m.! That evening it didn’t drop below 80 until almost midnight!

Bottom line here: That’s why I’m into the weather so much – there’s always a surprise! Have a safe and healthy week and we’ll get together on Friday.

ALOHA!

 

