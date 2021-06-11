NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Junior Explorers Program returns to The Ranch 061121

Junior Explorers Program returns to The Ranch at Laguna Beach

The Ranch at Laguna Beach has announced the return of its Junior Explorers Program, which provides immersive activities in nature for kids each summer. The program will operate from June 16 to August 28 and allows young guests ages 6-12 to roam around the unique terrain of Laguna Beach, and dive into the surrounding nature with exciting excursions, games, crafts, and more.

Junior Explorers is offered Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Each day features its own theme and adventures, with corresponding activities designed to spark kids’ interest in the Great Outdoors. Each day ends with outdoor games and lunch.

Camp enrollment is available at $75 per child per day and limited to the first 15 guests who sign up to ensure an enriching and hands-on experience for each participant. Reservation priority will be given to resort guests. The daily itinerary for Junior Explorers is as follows:

Wednesdays are Garden Party days. Kids begin the adventure at The Ranch’s historical Scout Camp. Explorers will visit with Farmer Leo for a lesson on planting, germination, harvesting, and composting, ending with an artistic session where they will create their own seed jars to take home.

Kids learn about nature and have fun at the same time

On Thursday, there is an Artists Summit. Children craft their own nature journals and practice sketching in plein air. Explorers will learn different techniques such as shading and brush strokes, critique different kinds of art at the resort, and learn about the many artistic influences in Laguna Beach.

On Fridays, the kids learn about Canyon Creatures. Campers go on a nature hike, where they uncover traces of wildlife and make their own clay casts of their favorite animal tracks to take home. Children will learn about the history of Laguna Beach canyons dating back to the Native American tribes to the bandits and Thurstons.

Saturdays bring an Aviation Adventure. Hawks and owls greet kids on an interactive class with Orange County Birds of Prey Center. Explorers will learn about raptors and rehabilitation, build owls out of pinecones, and end camp with a final round of games and lunch.

Enrollment in the Junior Explorers program includes lunch, a Junior Explorer backpack, reusable water bottle, T-shirt, and scout patches. Masks or face coverings are optional as of June 15.

For more information or to inquire about a booking, please contact (949) 499-2271 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.ranchlb.com.

 

