 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Laguna Beach Rotary Club names Ceese Djerf 061121

Laguna Beach Rotary Club names Ceese Djerf as Student of the Month for June

As the final selection of the school year for Laguna Beach Rotary Club’s Student of the Month, the club has chosen Ceese Djerf to receive the award.

Rotarians understand the importance of our community’s youth. Guided by this understanding the membership established a student recognition program – 

one that recognizes achievement, leadership, and helps to support high school students in their transition to higher education. Every month the Rotary Club selects a student of the month (SOM). All SOMs receive a $500 scholarship. 

Ceese was born in the Ukraine and became a U.S. Citizen when her parents adopted her at 16 months of age. 

“I have lived in Chicago and Laguna Beach,” says Ceese. “My interests include aviation and dance, especially modern and classic ballet. I like dancing, going to the library, and scrapbooking.”

Laugna Beach Ceese

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ceese Djerf receives Student of the Month honors from the Laguna Beach Rotary Club for June

Her activities include Vocational Education field trips, indoor and outdoor exercising, and preparing presentations on her school computer. Ceese participated in Vocational Education and dance all four years of her high school career.

As for extracurricular activities, Ceese says, “I enjoy community events like Coffee with a Cop, Tip a Cop, Bike Rodeos, Winter Fest, the Sawdust Festival, and the Pageant of the Masters.” She also has a large collection of books at home.

After graduation, she plans to start the Adult Transition Program at Capistrano Unified in San Juan Capistrano, including classes at Saddleback Community College. “I look forward to this opportunity to learn, develop social skills, and meet new people,” Ceese says.

She is hoping that her interests in aviation, libraries, and dance will lead to career opportunities.

“Being selected as a Laguna Beach Rotary Student of the Month is a special honor,” says Cleese. “I appreciate the generosity shown to me. Thank you.”

 

