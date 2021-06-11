NewLeftHeader

clear sky

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

The Mermaid Store offers a myriad of magical merchandise 061121

The Mermaid Store offers a myriad of magical merchandise with ecology in mind

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Mermaids – those half-human, half-fish sirens of the sea – are legendary sea creatures chronicled in maritime cultures since time immemorial. The ancient Greek epic poet Homer even wrote about them in The Odyssey.

The belief in mermaids may have arisen at the very dawn of our species. Magical female figures first appear in cave paintings in the late Paleolithic (Stone Age) period some 30,000 years ago. 

Some non-believers call them “imaginary beings,” but who really knows?

Clearly, The Mermaid Store is no place for doubting Thomases, especially when surrounded by enchanting items such as mermaid tails (for pool swimming), mermaid costumes, jewelry, clothing, paintings, baking kits, shell sunglasses, beach sandals, and pretty much anything related to these beguiling water nymphs.

The Mermaid dolls and daniel

Click on photo for a larger image

The Mermaid Store owner Daniel Raczkowski

Daniel Raczkowski, owner of The Mermaid Store across from Main Beach, opened his unique shop in 2018, a year after he introduced his first Mermaid Store in Newport Beach at the ferry landing.

Laguna residents (and visitors) will be delighted to discover that the majority of merchandise in the shop is environmentally friendly. The preservation of our oceans is a topic that Raczkowski is passionate about and having mermaids as the focus of the store seems the perfect way to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of the place they call home.

“When visitors come in, we try to start a discussion about ecology and the environment and try to educate them. It might help change the issues we’re facing with pollution,” says Raczkowski.

What makes more sense than to pair mermaids with the preservation of our oceans, as after all, they are privy to the wonders of the sea.

The Mermaid exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

A world of wonder 

Mermaids (and Mermen) draw the attention of all ages – young, old, men, and women – and the shop is the perfect place to educate kids on taking care of our planet from an early age.

“Europe is much more advanced than the U.S. in terms of ecology,” he says. “I was interested in carrying a lot of environmentally friendly items. As a result, I do my own research and buying.” 

Originally from Lower Silesia in Poland, Raczkowski arrived in Orange County 12 years ago and fell in love with this area. Even though his family is still in Poland, he considers the friends he’s made here “family.”

An interior designer, Raczkowski attended the Interior Design Institute in Newport Beach, and continues to maintain his design business.

Products

Once he opened The Mermaid Store here in Laguna, he became acquainted with local artists and artisans and supports their work by featuring it in his shop. “I made some great connections with artists,” he says. “Most of the products I carry are eco-friendly and made locally.”

The Mermaid merchandise

Click on photo for a larger image

All manner of undersea items 

For example, The Sea Star Sparkle glitter sunscreen they feature is biodegradable, dissolves in two weeks, and contains no micro-plastic – which is usually present in glitter. Once washed off, the micro-plastic goes down the drain and into the ocean. The fish eat it and then we eat the fish – not a great scenario.

Raczkowski also carries a wide variety of products made from recycled materials. Not only are the 4 Ocean bracelets made from recycled materials, every bracelet purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean and coastlines. 

The vast array of Sea Sparkles mermaid dolls are made by Aurora and are very much in demand. In 2018, Aurora World began transitioning its products into “Eco-Friendly” plush. The change began by using 100 percent biodegradable pellets (made from recycled materials).

The Mermaid dolls closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Mermaid dolls 

All of their shipping boxes are made from recycled materials. Aurora is saving over 400,000,000 plastic bottles globally on an annual basis, contributing to a greener world by producing all of its plush using eco-friendly materials.

Local artists

Local artists Raczkowski features are: Custom jewelry made from recycled metal by Kate Mesta, Jeff Sherman – Sand mermaid, Alexader Peuchot – mermaid lips, Molly O’Meara – mermaid paintings, and Mario Sandoval’s mermaid paintings, mermaids crowns, and jewelry. 

Even artist and ocean ecologist Wyland has some ocean-themed reusable bottles in the store.

“We also make our own soy candles,” Raczkowski says.

The Mermaid Store clothing designs are one of a kind. Popular items are the  T-shirts that Raczkowski designs and has printed with various sayings.

The Mermaid jewelry

Click on photo for a larger image

The amber jewelry is imported from Poland 

Additionally, Raczkowski has collaborated with Lori Art and Designing 4 Hope foundation. All proceeds from the mermaid flip flops go to Designing Hope, which designs rooms for children with cancer.

As a note to mermaid fans – the demand for mermaid costumes is gearing up for Halloween, so if you are planning on dressing up as one, now is the time to order.

Staff

The Mermaid Store has two staff members, Jana and Jerica. “They are very loyal and I completely trust them,” says Raczkowski. “I tried to help support them as much as I could during the pandemic.”

“What I love most about working at The Mermaid Store are all the beautiful little/young girls that come in who want to be Mermaids,” says Jana. “Our customers are so happy and thrilled to experience The Mermaid Store.” 

The Mermaid straws

Click on photo for a larger image

Metal multi-use straws to replace plastic straws 

Before the pandemic, there was a mermaid impersonator on site on occasion so visitors could interact with her. The store also furnished the mermaids for the Mermaid Brunch at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point (before the pandemic). Hopefully, at some point, they’ll be able to resume these events.

“The pandemic was a tough time,” says Raczkowski. “Both stores were closed. Thankfully, we had online sales, and I used social media to bring attention to the online store. My interior design business kept me afloat during the pandemic. I was considered essential and never had a day off.”

So, take the plunge into The Mermaid Store, a most captivating and bewitching shop. It’s like entering another world that you won’t want to soon leave. 

The Mermaid Store is located at 210 N Coast Hwy.

They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, go to www.the-mermaid-store.com, call (949) 371-0444, and follow The Mermaid Store on Instagram and Facebook.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.