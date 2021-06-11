NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Guest Column Love is a lifetime experience 061121

Guest Column

“Love is a lifetime experience…It never ends.”

By Steve Kawaratani

Guest Column Love is Thanksgiving

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Thanksgiving 2019

My mom, Bessie, has never complained about her life interrupted as a girl and then a young woman during the challenges of the Great Depression and the daily tedium of life in the Japanese-American internment camps. The lessons she learned during this period of quiescence are fortifying her efforts to remain present today. 

As a founding member of the Greatest Generation, Mom partnered with her husband, Pete, in creating her dream life – building from the ground up a successful family business, raising three children, participating in the Laguna experience, and of course, from my perspective, preparing heavenly meals well into her nineties.

What Mom really liked were our iconic, cross-country trips with the five of us in a Buick Estate station wagon; she plotted and planned our summer and winter vacations with AAA maps and guides, the Sunset Magazine, and the LA Times Travel Section as her guides. During a period spanning three decades, we drove through 45 states and six Canadian provinces, highlighted with experiencing most of America’s Great Cities, National Parks, and three World Fairs.

Guest Column Love is flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Romneya coulteri – Matilija Poppy or Mom’s fried egg flower

We took a family road trip late spring a number of years ago, through Ojai toward Matilija Canyon. Mom remarked how the native poppy flowers looked just like fried eggs. And so they do; the Matilija Poppy, Romneya coulteri, is one of the showiest and easy-to-grow California native. They are often called fried egg plants due to their large white blossom and yellow center. Matilija Poppies grow naturally in the coastal mountains and valleys of Southern California into Baja California.

The Matilija Poppy grows best in a location that is in full sun, however, don’t plant near less competitive species, as a mature plant is invasive and can grow to eight feet tall and wide. Withhold summer water to keep plant growth in check, cut the stems nearly to ground level in the fall, and new shoots will appear after the first winter rain. This plant is a great addition to your garden if you have the space.

Guest Column Love is is Mother's Day

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo                               

Mother’s Day 2021

I promised Mom a lifetime ago that I would always take care of her. I meant it when I was eight years old; I mean it even more today. She’ll be attaining her 100th birthday tomorrow, a remarkable achievement for a remarkable woman. Happy Birthday, Mom, and I love you! 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 494-5141.

Editor’s Note: Steve’s Mom Bessie passed away yesterday, June 10th, before publication of this column.

 

