 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 061121

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Yoga, tacos, and beach walks

By Sara Nuss-Galles

My husband and I had long enjoyed Laguna Beach when we stopped off on vacations between Los Angeles and San Diego. But suddenly, our far-fetched dream came true, and we were moving from the East Coast to Southern California – a huge move, geographically, socially, and emotionally. My husband got a great job at a local university and a fabulous well-lit studio to boot. Nothing quickens an artist’s heart and sweetens any deal like a great studio. He was thrilled and flew out to start the new semester in August of 2004.

As to me, once the initial euphoria ebbed, I recall feeling like I was facing terra incognita. I began making lists. Positives: I love the beach and the ocean and enjoy wading up to my ankles; after Chicago and East Coast winters I was finished with snow, ice storms, scraping car windows, digging for the newspaper, and wearing socks and a muffler to bed. Negatives: I knew just a few people in SoCal; I had no job and my writing contacts were with local outlets back East; I was the one staying behind in Madison, N.J., to sort through 24 years of stuff in our 200-plus-year Revolutionary-era house, barn, basement, attic, and garage. Did I mention we were collectors? Some might say hoarders, but I wouldn’t go that far. I was sorting, tossing, and donating carloads of books, collectibles, long-outgrown children’s clothes, games, rejected cat toys, and litter boxes. I posted on Ebay and held several yard sales.

From Laguna couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The author and her husband Arie Galles

I had a monster job to handle and felt swamped. That said, I tried to be the good spouse and realize that my husband also had a lot to deal with. He was living in a motel in Lake Forest that reminded him of scenes in Barton Fink, the Coen brothers’ movie. That was not a good thing. And he had to prove himself daily to students, faculty, and administration. Loath as I am to say it, mine was the bigger job.

I finally came out for a conjugal visit on December 24, 2004. I arrived late in the evening at John Wayne Airport and my husband picked me up in his rental car. I was hungry, grouchy, and tired. 

“Is there food in the Bates Motel room fridge?” I asked. 

“Oops,” was the answer. “I was really busy and forgot.” 

I was not pleased. My good cheer at being with my beloved was being sorely challenged by my baser needs. A restaurant open on Christmas Eve? I was not hopeful.

Determined to find sustenance, we drove to Laguna, winding down Laguna Canyon Road. The streets were quiet. And then it appeared, a beacon of light and hospitality. We’d never been to Romeo Cucina, but it looked inviting, and most important, it was open. 

We were greeted like family, seated and warmed with a drink and their amazing hearth-baked bread and piquant olive tapenade. We munched, we drank, and gradually we relaxed and remembered how good it was to be together. We ordered salad and pastas, ate every morsel, and swabbed our plates with the crispy bread. 

From Laguna Romeo Cucina

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dennis Piszkiewicz

Romeo Cucina 

Our server was friendly and attentive and, somehow, we shared our story – new job, cross-country flight, motel, no food, and my anxiety of all the newness. She and my husband began speaking Italian and connected about food, family, and pasta. We paid the check and were about to leave when she came back with a gift. 

“Buon Natale,” she said, handing us a loaf of their bread, a container of tapenade, and some butter for our morning repast. 

“Grazie mille,” we answered, touched and grateful.

Very soon we moved out of the motel, settling ourselves and our two cats into a rental condo near Victoria Beach. No more long, narrow motel corridors or strange comings-and-goings night and day. My husband spent a lot of time at work. I read, I walked the beaches, did some writing for distant clients, joined a yoga class at the pre-Susi Q Recreation Center – and I made a friend. She and I made a weekly post-yoga ritual of taco tasting across town. La Sirena on Mermaid Street soon became my favorite. The cats settled in, old friends came out to visit, and we made new friends through the university and the art scene.

Was it the crispy bread, the tapenade, and the kind server in my time of need? Or perhaps it was the Victoria Beach walks, the relaxed atmosphere of eateries like Romeo Cucina, La Sirena, and Laguna Thai by the Sea? I’m pretty sure it was all of those. I began to be at home.

Sara Nuss-Galles’ writing has appeared in The New York Times, the LA Times, and Lilith, among others, and she was honored to be a guest columnist on National Public Radio’s Marketplace.

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions. 

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to: https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

