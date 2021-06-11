NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund receives generous grant 061121

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund receives generous grant from FOA Foundation

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund (SAEF), which reaches out with art endeavors for underserved populations, recently received a generous grant from the nonprofit FOA Foundation. 

“We are truly grateful for the generous Festival of Arts Foundation grant, which assists us in providing art classes to the military and their families,” says Hodel McCrae, chair of SAEF. “In years past we provided in-person sessions at the Sawdust Art Festival grounds.

“These classes included extra materials for them to continue with their art projects, and information about how to create their own online business, no matter where they were stationed.” 

Sawdust art three

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A military family works on an art project

“We also partnered with Project Access and KDF Communities to provide art experiences to at-risk and/or low-income children from Santa Ana’s Warwick Center as well as American Family Housing (AFH).”

This past year, however, given COVID restrictions, SAEF had to find new ways to teach their classes. The trustees came up with the idea of workshop to-go kits, which, it turns out, have allowed them to reach hundreds more folks. 

“In our Art To-Go kits, we provide all the materials necessary to create the piece as well as instructions, either written or accessible in a video online,” McCrae explains. “Through this experience we have been able to reach a much higher number of students. 

“The kits are created by professional local artists and have given them, too, a much-needed income opportunity during the pandemic.”

Sawdust art bags

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kits are packed for delivery to American Family Housing

Kits have included Paint Pour, Watercolor Painting, Macramé, Acrylic Painting, Screen Printing, and other mediums. 

“As we look forward, I am sure we will be incorporating these kits along with in-person classes – a creative approach inspired by the pandemic,” McCrae adds.

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is a philanthropic effort that supports education of the public about the arts while providing hands-on experience to underserved populations. In recent years, SAEF has partnered with various organizations to fund classes for at-risk students, seniors, military spouses, and homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovery. 

For more information on SAEF, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org/about/sawdust-art-enrichment-fund.

 

