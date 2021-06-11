NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 061121

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

June 11, 2021

Longing for El Nino

Dennis 5More on historic Hurricane Guillermo from 1997: On August 18, 1997, Hurricane Guillermo (William) was still a very dangerous Category 4 with winds of 135 mph setting aim at Hawaii’s Big Island. At this point Bill was a mere 250 miles ESE of Hilo as hurricane warnings were posted on the Big Island and hurricane watches went up on the other islands. Everyone was squirming heavily as the El Nino-fueled waters surrounding the Islands were a very hurricane-friendly 83 degrees, roughly six degrees above normal.

Then a miracle happened. Later on that evening Bill took a sharp turn to the right in a matter of hours, and was now heading almost due north, and he was speeding up, now at the rate of 16 mph. By the very next morning he was 250 miles NE of Hawaii maintaining his movement to the north. Outside of huge swells and some rain squalls from Bill’s outer bands with a few gusty winds up to 35 mph, the Islands really dodged a bullet in a big way! A major catastrophic event was averted thanks to a last-minute sharp right turn from the Big Bully from Mexico.

Guillermo continued his journey northward for several days and on August 24 he was located about 2,000 miles due west of San Diego, still a high-end Category 2 system, thanks to that huge pool of El Nino-warmed waters that far north. He remained a hurricane until August 21 when he became extra-tropical at 43 degrees north latitude or about 1,800 miles west of the Southern Oregon coast, but he wasn’t done just yet. On August 27 he joined forces with a deep low pressure that was dropping southward from the Aleutian Islands, way early for a North Pacific deep trough. The central pressure in this double-barreled system was 967 millibars, that strength more typical of November or early December, not late August. Four days later after its eastward journey, the storm made landfall in Central Oregon with winds of 65 mph and torrential rains that dropped in excess of a half foot along parts of the coast.

Meanwhile, all of California was treated to a way-out-of-season, super early double overhead northwest ground swell from, you guessed it, former Hurricane Guillermo, which went full circle having blessed our shores with not only a super south but a freak powerful northwest swell, all the product of the same storm! I’ve never seen anything like it! Rincon, normally a winter break, was off the charts with endless 8- to 10-foot giant peelers all the way from Indicators to the inside Cove, a distance of 300 yards of absolute perfection, plus the water was 75 friggin’ degrees as it was early September. Normally we’re surfing the Queen of the coast in full 4-3 wetsuits. What a storm and what a summer! That’s why we call El Nino our friend!

The 1997 hurricane season saw a record four hurricanes that made it all the way up to Category 5 status with sustained winds of 157 mph or higher. There was Guillermo, Linda, Nora, and Patricia. The last time the Eastern Pacific had even one Category 5 was back in 2014 with Marie. It’s been that long. See y’all next Tuesday and have a great weekend! 

ALOHA!

 

