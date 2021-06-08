NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! continues Summer Jazz series Wednesday with Peggy Duguensel 

Laguna Beach Live! Summer Jazz continues Wednesday, June 9 with Peggy Duguensel & Friends. The series is live streamed on Live!’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through June 23rd. These virtual concerts are presented at no cost, thanks to the Music Performance Trust Fund and American Federation of Musicians Local 7. 

Peggy Duquesnel is an accomplished pianist, vocalist, composer, and educator with more than 30 years of professional experience. She has released fifteen albums that have received critical acclaim in the jazz, pop, and inspirational markets. She has performed and recorded with such notables as Henry Mancini, Pat Boone, Dionne Warwick, and Alan Broadbent. 

Laguna Beach Peggy

Submitted photo

Peggy Duguensel & Friends hit the stage on Wednesday, June 9

Peggy has been a featured performer for the Auckland Philharmonic, Disney, Roland, and Kawai. Her world-class ensemble performs for concerts, festivals, clubs, and special events. Peggy served as keyboardist for the Anaheim Angels baseball team and the Anaheim Ducks hockey team and for the Paralympics Ice Hockey games in South Korea. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from CSU Northridge and served as Professor of Jazz Studies at Concordia University.

The series continues on June 16 with the Kevin Hicks Quinter and June 23 with the Brian Clancy Quintet.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

