 Volume 13, Issue 46  |  June 8, 2021

Laguna Beach Live 060821

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM reopen in-person concerts on Thursday

Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum are delighted to reopen their in-person concert series Live! at the Museum on Thursday, June 10 from 7-8 p.m. Masks must be worn, and capacity is limited.

Performing will be the AlmaNova Duo, a talented, classically trained flute and guitar duo who present an eclectic program of music from all over the world. The concert is free to Museum members. 

Laguna Beach duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The AlmaNova duo perform this Thursday at LAM

Flutist Jessica Pierce and guitarist Almer Imamovic perform as the AlmaNova Duo, whose great love of all musical genres shines through to their audience by way of dynamic performances and mesmerizing stage presence. AlmaNova has traveled all over the world playing their unique blend of classical repertoire infused with music from the Balkans, Spain, Latin America, and the British Isles.

AlmaNova performed at the International Giuliani Festival as a featured chamber ensemble. They were featured artists in the USC World Music Festival at Bovard Hall in Los Angeles, and the International Festival of World Music in Claremont.

AlmaNova has also been featured in many televised specials and radio shows in Europe and the U.S. including Hayat Station, Studio 99, BHTV, the National Broadcasting Station of Bosnia and Herzegovina, KPFK 90.7 with John Schneider, and for PBS while playing at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz.

As one of the most highly sought-after performing ensembles on the West Coast, AlmaNova has been featured on various concert series including the City of Beverly Hills’ Music in the Mansion, the City of Manhattan Beach’s The Previews, and as featured artists at the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2nd International Guitar Festival. They have also performed as special guests with the Chamber Opera Chicago and the National Flute Convention.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/live-at-the-museum-almanova.

 

